"I see myself in him a lot" - Chris Paul explains relationship with Devin Booker and heaps praise on the Phoenix Suns' talisman

The arrival of Chris Paul has truly transformed the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are not only on the verge of ending their 11-year playoff drought this season, but they're also competing for the first seed in the Western Conference.

While many players have benefited from Chris Paul's arrival, it's Devin Booker who has reaped the highest rewards. The vet has already been seen mentoring Booker on several occasions and the duo enjoy quite the tandem in the Phoenix Suns' backcourt.

Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson for 5th on the all-time assists list with this pinpoint dime! pic.twitter.com/WXykknOazY — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul discusses his relationship with Devin Booker

It's not just Devin Booker who's enjoying Chris Paul's company. The latter has immense respect for the Phoenix Suns' leading scorer as well. Speaking to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Paul elaborated on the relationship between the two players.

"You know what’s so cool about our relationship, man, and it sort of goes back to me in New Orleans with David West, right?" Paul said of Booker. "We both lead in different ways, you know? …The thing about me and ‘Book’ is there’s genuine love and respect. Our relationship goes deeper than basketball."

Devin Booker

Devin Booker has been able to play more freely due to the presence of Chris Paul. For the first time in his life, the opposition's defenders cannot put their entire focus on him because Paul too possesses the skill to take over the game completely.

and Devin Booker gets Thybulle back to put it away. nails. pic.twitter.com/aU64lhNb80 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 22, 2021

Booker has used the same to his advantage. He's averaging 25.1 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. Speaking on Booker's mentality, Paul opined:

Advertisement

"I see myself in him a lot — not shooting the ball, and not basketball-wise. But I’m talking about (having) a chip on your shoulder, play with an edge. I still play with a crazy edge, but it’s dope because I know the energy that ‘Book’ is on night in and night out. He’s not ducking nobody."

The Phoenix Suns currently occupy the second spot in the West with a 42-17 record. They're just two games behind the table toppers Utah Jazz. Even though the Suns have the fifth toughest remaining schedule, you can expect both Chris Paul and Devin Booker to play their hearts out in the coming weeks.

Also read: Player in focus: Devin Booker and his journey with the Phoenix Suns so far | NBA Season 2020-21