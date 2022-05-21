"I see why MJ love the hell outta of him!" - Kendrick Perkins on Michael Jordan's apparent love for 3-time NBA All-Star, says he'd be the same "KILLER" anywhere in the world

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins heaped praise on Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic for his remarkable performance in Game 2 against the Golde State Warriors.

Doncic dropped his seventh-career 40-point game in the NBA Playoffs during the contest. Perkins termed the Slovenian a 'killer' and mentioned that he now understands why a legend like Michael Jordan loved the Mavericks star so much. Here's what Perkins wrote in his recent tweet:

"You can drop Luka anywhere in the WORLD and he’s going to be the same KILLER!!! That dude is just DIFFERENT. I see why MJ love the hell outta of him! Carry the hell on…"

Luka Doncic is among several athletes to have signed with the Jordan brand. 'His Airness' was impressed with the Mavericks' star's growth in the league and even spoke about it in 2019 when signing the former Rookie of the Year to the Jordan brand, saying (via Bleacher Report):

"Luka is a phenomenal player and at such a young age. He's demonstrating skill that takes many guys years to develop. It will be incredible to watch him continue to advance in the league."

Michael Jordan also embraced Luka Doncic during the 2022 NBA All-Star game. The six-time NBA champion gave the 23-year-old a bear hug during the halftime break, showing that Doncic is a player he loves to watch play basketball.

Luka Doncic shines in Dallas Mavericks' disappointing Game 2 defeat against Golden State Warriors in NBA Western Conference Finals

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic recorded the third-lowest scoring game of his NBA Playoffs career in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 20 points in that match, and the Mavs lost the tie 87-112.

Doncic returned to his best in the next game. He scored 42 points, shooting on a 52/50/86 split while tallying eight assists, five rebounds and three steals. Dallas was cruising before the halftime break, taking a 19-point lead at one stage. However, they couldn't hold on to their advantage as Golden State found a way to erase that deficit and successfully protect their home court.

Steve Kerr's men put on a show on both ends of the floor, limiting the Mavericks to only 41% shooting, including six triples (Dallas made 15 threes in the first half) while converting 61% from the field themselves.

Steph Curry was at his lethal best for Golden State as he scored 32 points on 52.4% shooting, including six threes. He also had eight rebounds and five assists on the night. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney (21 points & 12 rebounds) and Jordan Poole (23 points) provided crucial support to turn the tie in the Dubs' favor.

