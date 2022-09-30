“I see a playoff team but I don’t see a contending team” – NBA analyst raises concern over Zion Williamson returning back to Pelicans, finds it to be troubling to have multiple ball-dominant guys on the team

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have generated a lot of buzz this summer. Coming into the 2022-23 season, the Pelicans are expected to be one of the teams that will take a considerable step forward in their development.

Some experts consider the Pelicans a dark horse to make a serious run in the Western Conference. One of the main reasons is the return of star forward Zion Williamson. Throughout his young career, Williamson has shown he can be a dominant force on the offensive end. After missing last season due to a fractured right foot, Williamson looks rejuvenated and ready to take the Pelicans to the next level.

The team also has veteran guard CJ McCollum, All-Star Brandon Ingram, and solid depth pieces to fill out their roster.

Speaking recently on 'Undisputed', analyst Shannon Sharpe stressed caution towards the hype surrounding the Pelicans. Even if they make the playoffs, it doesn't mean they will be championship contenders.

“I see a playoff team but not a contending team. People automatically assume 1+1+1=3, but that’s not always the case.”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“I see a playoff team but not a contending team. People automatically assume 1+1+1=3 but that’s not always the case.” — How much better can Zion make the Pelicans?“I see a playoff team but not a contending team. People automatically assume 1+1+1=3 but that’s not always the case.” — @ShannonSharpe How much better can Zion make the Pelicans?“I see a playoff team but not a contending team. People automatically assume 1+1+1=3 but that’s not always the case.” — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/R4VR1nNF3p

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans hope to send a message to the rest of the NBA

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six

The New Orleans Pelicans started to make some serious noise during the 2021-22 season. They played well down the final stretch of the season and snuck in the playoffs as the eighth seed. They carried their hot play over into the postseason, giving the one-seeded Phoenix Suns everything they could handle through six games.

With a roster that features veteran depth and rising talent, the Pelicans could be a championship contender in the Western Conference this year. If the Pelicans continue to trend in the right direction, they could find themselves among the top teams in the league.

The Pelicans also have an intriguing group of young players that are ready to take the next step in their game. Look for Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado to turn heads this season.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



He’s back Zion Williamson ‘dominated’ in last night’s team scrimmage, per Willie GreenHe’s back Zion Williamson ‘dominated’ in last night’s team scrimmage, per Willie Green He’s back 🔥 https://t.co/yaS6mPmdCw

The key to their success will be the health of Zion Williamson, who has dealt with a lingering lower body injuries throughout his career. When he's on the court, Williamson is one of the most unique talents in the league. In the 2020/21 season, he posted averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The Pelicans kick off their 2022-23 season against the Brooklyn Nets on October 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far