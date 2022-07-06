“I see u cookin 7, first day on the job was a success, love the kicks” - Kevin Durant gives shoutout to Chet Holmgren as the latter makes his Summer League debut wearing KD 15’s

Kevin Durant gave a shoutout to Chet Holmgren after the 20-year-old put on a show on his NBA Summer League debut while wearing Durant's latest sneaker.

Holmgren is being compared with Durant because of his lean frame and incredible shooting ability. He impacts the game much better defensively but isn't the same offensive weapon Durant was in his Texas days. Nevertheless, Holmgren's 7-foot-1 height and 40% shooting from beyond the arc has elicited comparisons with Dirk Nowitzki and the Slim Reaper.

After Holmgren dominated on his debut, ESPN's Nick DePaula tweeted pictures of the former wearing the OKC Thunder no. 7 jersey and KD 15s. Kevin Durant tweeted:

"I see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren"

Holmgren dropped a game-high 23 points on 78% shooting, along with seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks. His performance got the entire nation discussing if he's the best player in the draft class and if the Orlando Magic made a mistake passing up on him. Durant called Chet's first day in the pros a success and said he loved the latter's kicks - the Nike KD 15s.

With a minute and change left in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz, Chet Holmgren handled the ball near the right elbow. He felt contact while backing down his defender, turned around and faded away in a one-legged step-back like Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. He called his defender "little as hell" after making the bucket.

rylee @thunderfanrylee “He’s little as hell” - Chet Holmgren “He’s little as hell” - Chet Holmgren https://t.co/D3Gzv479x6

What sets Chet Holmgren apart from Kevin Durant?

Chet Holmgren with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after getting selected as the second overall pick by the OKC Thunder during the 2022 NBA Draft

Chet Holmgren was arguably the best shot blocker in the 2022 NBA Draft class. He averaged 3.7 blocks per game and 7.4 blocks per 100 possessions in his one year at Gonzaga.

Holmgren had six blocks on his debut, setting a single-game Summer League record for blocks. After the game when he was reminded of his record, he was shocked that the tally for the record was so low. He said:

"Only six? That's a record? Well, I'm coming to break it again."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Chet Holmgren after breaking the Summer League record for blocks "Only six? ... I'm coming to break it again."Chet Holmgren after breaking the Summer League record for blocks "Only six? ... I'm coming to break it again."Chet Holmgren after breaking the Summer League record for blocks 😅 https://t.co/E6dtUBPQmB

Kevin Durant never averaged more than 1.8 blocks per game in a season. His best defensive years were in Golden State when he didn't have to carry the burden of the offense every night. Holmgren, meanwhile, looks like he could be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the future, as his defense is better than Durant's.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Chet Holmgren be a superstar in the NBA? Yes No 0 votes so far