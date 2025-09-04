For years, lots of NBA fans have blamed LeBron James for the 'Big 3' era. Many claim he started the 'ring-chasing' culture when he joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat in 2010.Then, Kevin Durant faced similar criticism for his decision to join the 73-win Golden State Warriors right after losing to them in the playoffs in 2016.Fast forward to today, and Charles Barkley believes they're both to blame for the second apron of the CBA, as the league had to establish a rule to restore competitive balance. Per the Hall of Famer, the players didn't want to compete, so they can't complain about it now:&quot;Why did they have to come up with bulls*** rules, Bill? Because all these guys want to play together and not compete,&quot; Barkley said on Bill Simmons' podcast. &quot;How many great players do you need on one team? ... Why did Adam Silver have to put the second apron in? Because LeBron got all his guys together. (Durant) wanted to go play with the Warriors.&quot;Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Barkley's comments to find Durant on social media, and he trolled him with his usual demeanor:&quot;Ooh since we’re playing the blame game, I select Bob Myers as the fall guy,&quot; Durant replied.Myers, the Warriors' former GM, was the one who signed him, so he's technically not wrong.Durant and Barkley have gone back and forth dozens of times; perhaps fans would want to take this with a grain of salt.Then again, Barkley has a fair point in the sense that the players shouldn't complain about their current inability to team up with fellow superstars because of the second apron. They will actually have to go against one another to win a ring now.Kevin Durant is all-in on potential 1-on-1 ASG tournamentKevin Durant has been overly critical of the fans' complaints about the All-Star Game and the current state of the game. He's said that the fans don't actually like basketball.But finally, he's willing to be a part of the solution. Talking on Draymond Green's podcast, he pitched the idea of a 1-on-1 tournament to bring back life to the All-Star Weekend:&quot;Yeah, I'll play,&quot; Durant said. &quot;I just need to know what type of ones we would play in, man. If you go with ones, then it's a five-second shot clock, play to 11.&quot;The fans have complained about this weekend's overall lack of enthusiasm and excitement, and that's ultimately all on the players.Durant proposed a $1 million cash prize for the winner, and if that's what it takes for the players to care, then so be it.