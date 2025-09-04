  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "I select Bob Myers as the fall guy" - Kevin Durant trolls Charles Barkley with sly Warriors GM name drop over Second Apron blame

"I select Bob Myers as the fall guy" - Kevin Durant trolls Charles Barkley with sly Warriors GM name drop over Second Apron blame

By Ernesto Cova
Published Sep 04, 2025 15:09 GMT
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn
Kevin Durant mocked Charles Barkley again - Source: Imagn

For years, lots of NBA fans have blamed LeBron James for the 'Big 3' era. Many claim he started the 'ring-chasing' culture when he joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat in 2010.

Ad

Then, Kevin Durant faced similar criticism for his decision to join the 73-win Golden State Warriors right after losing to them in the playoffs in 2016.

Fast forward to today, and Charles Barkley believes they're both to blame for the second apron of the CBA, as the league had to establish a rule to restore competitive balance. Per the Hall of Famer, the players didn't want to compete, so they can't complain about it now:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Why did they have to come up with bulls*** rules, Bill? Because all these guys want to play together and not compete," Barkley said on Bill Simmons' podcast.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"How many great players do you need on one team? ... Why did Adam Silver have to put the second apron in? Because LeBron got all his guys together. (Durant) wanted to go play with the Warriors."
Ad

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Barkley's comments to find Durant on social media, and he trolled him with his usual demeanor:

Ad
"Ooh since we’re playing the blame game, I select Bob Myers as the fall guy," Durant replied.

Myers, the Warriors' former GM, was the one who signed him, so he's technically not wrong.

Durant and Barkley have gone back and forth dozens of times; perhaps fans would want to take this with a grain of salt.

Then again, Barkley has a fair point in the sense that the players shouldn't complain about their current inability to team up with fellow superstars because of the second apron. They will actually have to go against one another to win a ring now.

Ad

Kevin Durant is all-in on potential 1-on-1 ASG tournament

Kevin Durant has been overly critical of the fans' complaints about the All-Star Game and the current state of the game. He's said that the fans don't actually like basketball.

But finally, he's willing to be a part of the solution. Talking on Draymond Green's podcast, he pitched the idea of a 1-on-1 tournament to bring back life to the All-Star Weekend:

Ad
"Yeah, I'll play," Durant said. "I just need to know what type of ones we would play in, man. If you go with ones, then it's a five-second shot clock, play to 11."

The fans have complained about this weekend's overall lack of enthusiasm and excitement, and that's ultimately all on the players.

Durant proposed a $1 million cash prize for the winner, and if that's what it takes for the players to care, then so be it.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications