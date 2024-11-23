"I was shocked" - Former NBA champion opens up on discovering rare disease post-2000 Olympic triumph

A former NBA champion and one-time Olympic gold medalist opened up about being diagnosed with a kidney disease after the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Alonzo Mourning briefly retired and returned after a successful kidney transplant.

In an appearance on Shaquille O'Neal's "The Big Podcast," which was uploaded on Friday, Mourning was asked about his battle with a rare kidney illness. He was surprised since he was in top shape and had always taken care of his body.

"Once I found out, man, I was shocked," Mourning said. "Simply because I felt like I was in the best shape of my life. How could this happen to me? So when you think about it, statistically, after educating myself on kidney disease over the years, there's almost 37 million Americans who suffer from chronic kidney disease." [30:20 - 30:42]

Alonzo Mourning was part of Team USA in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, helping win another gold medal. However, Mourning didn't feel well before the 2000-01 NBA season and was worried about having swollen legs. He got a full medical and was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

It was a rare kidney disease that damages the organ's filtration system. He had to undergo treatment and returned to play the final 13 games of the season. He helped the Miami Heat make the playoffs that year.

However, Mourning missed the entire 2002-03 season to deal with his kidney disease. He signed with the New Jersey Nets in free agency and played 12 games during the 2003-04 season before announcing his retirement.

Mourning underwent a kidney transplant after receiving it from one of his cousins. He returned to basketball after his transplant was successful, splitting the 2004-05 season with the Nets and Heat. He won his first and only NBA championship in 2006 before retiring two years later.

Alonzo Mourning's NBA journey ended in the Hall of Fame

Alonzo Mourning's NBA journey ended in the Hall of Fame. (Photo: IMAGN)

After a great career at Georgetown, Alonzo Mourning was selected second overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1992 NBA Draft. Mourning was just behind LSU's Shaquille O'Neal and ahead of Duke's Christian Laettner. He spent three years in Charlotte before getting traded to the Miami Heat for a package including Glen Rice.

Mourning spent the majority of his career with the Heat and even had two stints with them. He signed with the New Jerseys in 2003 as a free agent, but was traded back to South Beach after more than a year. He finished his career with the Heat as a one-time NBA champion and the franchise's leader in blocks and blocks per game.

After retiring in 2008, Mourning became an advocate for kidney health due to his experience dealing with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 and currently works as an executive for the Miami Heat.

