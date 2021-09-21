"I would be shocked if they miss the playoffs" - NBA scout labels Toronto Raptors as the biggest sleeper team in Eastern Conference

The Toronto Raptors are heading into a new era after the departure of club legend Kyle Lowry this offseason. The Raptors have a young squad at their disposal, and they aren't expected to be in playoff contention anytime soon.

However, NBA Analysis Network's Brett Siegel recently reported that an NBA scout feels they are the biggest sleeper team in the East heading into the 2021-22 campaign.

Here's what Siegel said:

"One NBA scout on who he thinks is the biggest sleeper team heading into the new season: 'The Raptors are not getting enough attention… Nick Nurse is a championship proven coach, Siakam is an All-Star, VanVleet is a terrific talent; I would be shocked if they miss the playoffs.'"

The Toronto Raptors will be relying on Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby to lead them to new heights in their post-Kyle Lowry era. Siakam is the only All-Star on their roster as of now.

Analyzing Toronto Raptors chances of making the NBA Playoffs in 2021-22 NBA season

Head coach Nick Nurse will have a comparatively young squad to work with in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Toronto Raptors endured a difficult 2020-21 NBA season. Injuries and Covid disrupted their campaign massively. They also played away from home in Florida amid Covid-related regulations in Canada. These factors played a huge role in their dismal 12th-place finish last year.

They will be raring to go in the new season, though, with their home games set to be played at Scotiabank Arena. The players will be motivated to play in front of their home fans.

The Toronto Raptors' roster composition is also decent enough for them to compete in the East. Pascal Siakam has averaged over 20 points in each of his last two campaigns. He has struggled to perform, but external factors have also played a role in that. Siakam is now the leader on this team, which could elevate his performances in the upcoming season.

The Raptors may have to play without him in the lineup for a few weeks, though, as he underwent shoulder surgery in June. Reports at the time suggested he would be back by November.

Nonetheless, the Toronto Raptors still have the likes of Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. in their ranks to steer the ship in the absence of Siakam. All three are coming off career-best years averaging well above 15 points per game last season.

They have developed nicely under head coach Nick Nurse. The addition of Goran Dragic compensates for Kyle Lowry's departure in terms of locker room experience. Meanwhile, young players like Precious Achiuwa and Scottie Barnes will provide the team with much-needed youth energy.

So it is fair to say that the Toronto Raptors do have the tools to be successful next season. Most of it will depend on how fast their players develop. If Nurse and his players execute their plans to perfection, they will fancy their chances of returning to the playoffs.

