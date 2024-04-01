"I should've patented that": Shannon Sharpe credits himself for coining 'GOAT LeBron James' moniker

Shannon Sharpe is a big fan of LeBron James. He's never hidden that. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has never been shy about having his say on which of the NBA legends he prefers, repeatedly declaring the four-time NBA champion the undisputed G.O.A.T of basketball.

On Sunday, however, he took his LeBron fandom to a new level by proudly claiming that he should have trademarked "GOAT LeBron James," essentially saying he birthed the nickname.

In a recent episode of "Nightcap with Unc and Ocho," Shannon Sharpe spoke in glowing terms after LeBron James produced yet another historic outing as the LA Lakers topped the Brooklyn Nets 116-104 on Sunday. James' 40-point put him alongside Michael Jordan as the only two players to score 40+ points in multiple games past the age of 39.

“I said God doggone GOAT James," Sharpe said. "You know what I should have patented that because I am the first to ever call that man GOAT James. And now you see everybody in GOAT suits, everybody wearing GOAT masks. GOAT antlers. I gave him that name.”

Co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson paused with intrigue and said:

“Oh. Oh, you think he was the first?”

“Look it up. I guarantee you never heard everybody refer to him as Goat James until I did,” Shannon Sharpe replied.

No that is certainly an interesting take. Some may agree, while others would bring up ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst when it comes to the question of who popularized the term, GOAT James.

Shannon Sharpe among those reacting to Kobe Bryant's 2000 championship ring sale

Kobe Bryant's legacy continues to break records, this time off the court. A championship ring gifted by Kobe to his father, Joe Bryant, sold for a staggering $927,200 at auction. The ring smashed the record for the most expensive NBA championship ring ever sold at auction.

Shannon Sharpe, however, expressed reservations about the sale. He pointed out past instances where Kobe's memorabilia, including high school trophies, were sold "while he was alive."

Sharpe further talked about the potential rift between Kobe and his parents:

"Kobe's parents, they didn't...get along. Kobe started dating Vanessa shortly after he got to LA. They ended up getting married. Shortly. And if I'm not mistaken, I think the crux of the argument now, I don't like to speculate, but you hear things that he got married without a prenup and his father being a former NBA player says son, that's career suicide.

"But, he did it. He was in love and he did it. And mom and dad didn't go to the wedding.”

This ring was from Kobe Bryant's first championship with the Lakers in 1996. Drafted by them that year, he went on to win five titles in his 20-year career with the team.