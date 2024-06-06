"I showed up in big moments": Kendrick Perkins says he was a better big than 4x DPOY Rudy Gobert

Kendrick Perkins blasted Rudy Gobert even after the Minnesota Timberwolves dethroned the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Perkins said he was embarrassed he voted for the Frenchman to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. The former player-turned-analyst claimed that Gobert had “tarnished” the honor.

Perkins’ criticism of Gobert, a four-time DPOY, continued in the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks. “Perk” joined the popular chorus that Gobert is unplayable in the playoffs and was exposed when he had to guard Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving.

Kendrick Perkins had this to say to “Scoop B” Robinson when asked to comment about his criticism of the Timberwolves star center:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Why not? Why not?! You cannot be going back to France with four Defensive Player of the Year awards and not show up in the postseason.

Trending

“People thought I was capping. I had a better postseason, defensively, than Rudy [Gobert]. I’m talking about career-wise. … If you go back and watch film, I showed up in big moments. I didn’t have a Defensive Player of the Year award. I showed up in big moments. He didn’t, man.”

Expand Tweet

When the Boston Celtics won the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2008, Kendrick Perkins averaged 6.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He was Boston’s starting center when it won a then-record 17th championship at the expense of the Lakers.

In 2009, “Perk” had the best playoffs of his career, putting up 11.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 14 games. The Celtics had a big chance of winning back-to-back championships with Perkins’ emergence. Their title hopes, though, went down the drain when Kevin Garnett strained his right knee. The injury compromised “The Big Ticket” in the 2009 rematch with the Lakers.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert, the player he blasted, never won a championship, his numbers were far better compared to Perkins’ figures career-wise. The Frenchman has averaged 13.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 69 playoff games. His best year in the postseason was arguably in 2021 when he averaged 14.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 blocks.

Rudy Gobert showed up this year for the Timberwolves contrary to Kendrick Perkins’ claims

Sure, Rudy Gobert was lit up by Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic on a handful of occasions in the playoffs. Kendrick Perkins must have failed to realize that the two superstars are perhaps the most skilled and smartest players in this year's playoffs.

A great defender sometimes comes up short when going up against an all-time great force on offense. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry and other superstars usually get their way versus elite defenses. What Gobert has faced in his career are some of the most explosive and deadliest scorers the game has seen.

Kendrick Perkins should also have mentioned that Minnesota has a net rating of 12.4 when Rudy Gobert is on the floor with the starters. When Naz Reid, the Sixth Man of the Year winner replaces him, that number drops to -5.0 per NBA stats.

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 118 per 100 possessions with Gobert in the middle of the floor. They get beaten by -58 when he sits out, a difference of 176 points, the best by a wide margin on the team in the playoffs. For reference, Anthony Edwards has a point difference of 96, the second-best mark.

Expand Tweet

Kendrick Perkins is right when he criticizes some of Rudy Gobert’s playoff failures. However, his recent claims against the Frenchman have gone a little too far.