"I am sick of this s***": New York Knicks star Evan Fournier stunned by his player avatar's look in NBA 2K22

New York Knicks swingman Evan Fournier is stunned by the look of his NBA 2K22 avatar and has stated that this has been an annual problem.

Fournier, one of the top free-agent signees of the 2021 offseason, vented his frustrations with NBA 2K22 on Twitter.

"Every fucking year bro…(palm face emoji)," Fournier said in his tweet. "I am sick of this s***. (3 smiling-laughing faces emoji)."

Whether Evan Fournier is seriously angry or is taking it lightheartedly is up for debate because his last three emojis seem to suggest that he finds it quite hilarious.

NBA 2K22 ratings were released a week ago, and gamers took to social media to share their reactions, both positive and negative.

NBA players are some of the most passionate gamers, and they care about the way they look and perform in the game. This has resulted in more than a few social media responses from the game’s best players.

Evan Fournier's avatar appears to have remained the same year after year, with the game developers possibly failing to make adjustments to his avatar's looks.

Fournier averaged 17.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Orlando Magic/Boston Celtics last season. His performance earned him a four-year deal with the New York Knicks that is reportedly worth $78 million.

NBA 2K22 head says Evan Fournier is wrong

Tom Thibodeau poses with Evan Fournier #13 and general manager Scott Perry

NBA 2K head Ronnie 2K responded to Evan Fournier's tweet, stating that the image posted by the Knicks player was from a different video game.

Wrong game bud… — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 25, 2021

But I can say whoever this imposter is is beautiful — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 25, 2021

Apparently, the avatar that Evan Fournier posted about is from the NBA 2K Mobile edition, which doesn't exactly capture the player's looks as well as the actual NBA 2K22 game does. Ronnie 2K poked fun at the look of the avatar in a follow-up tweet.

Nevertheless, his avatar still needs tweaking, and perhaps this tweet is what Evan Fournier truly needs to get some form of respect from NBA 2K22 in terms of his looks. NBA players care about such details, and Fournier's tweet just reminds the game developers that basketball stars want to look as good in the game as they do on the court.

Expect an update to the NBA 2K mobile game as well as the NBA 2K22 look for Fournier when the game releases on September 10.

