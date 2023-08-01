“I was sick to my stomach” – former Rockets forward claims Damian Lillard to have potential for 90-point game

One of the highlights of the 2022-23 NBA season was the high-scoring games displayed by stars like Damian Lillard. During the start of the second half of the season, Lillard showed the league why he's one of the best scoring guards by totaling 71 points.

On Feb. 26, the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 131-114. Out of nowhere, Lillard started to get hot shooting the ball and kept scoring until he ended with 71 points.

Kenyon Martin Jr., who was with the Rockets at the time, talked about what it was like to witness such a performance.

"I was sick to my stomach," Martin said. "He had 40 at halftime against us. He could've scored 90 if he wanted to. I truly believe, if we didn't double-team him, he would've had 90.

"He was dribbling up the court, I'm running at him, trying to get the ball out of his hands, no screen, nothing."

The young Houston squad wasn't able to stop Lillard's career night. Luckily for Martin, he got traded to the LA Clippers this offseason, which has given him a chance to play with two solid perimeter defenders.

Brian Windhorst gives an update on Damian Lillard's trade request

Damian Lillard's trade request hasn't had any movement since he made his demands known. Right now, the Miami Heat is the only team that has reached out to the Blazers for Lillard, as it's the star's request to be traded there. However, the team doesn't have enough assets to be able to acquire the star guard.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave an update on how he thinks the trade will play out.

"As I look across the league and have conversations with executives and agents, I can't identify another team that is seriously making an offer for Damian Lillard at this point," Windhorst said. "My belief is that the Heat can't either.

"While people can look at what the Heat's offer might be and scoff at it, if their offer is the only one on the table, therefore, it's be best one on the table. And the fact that Portland isn't going forward with anything, is a verification of that. They don't have another offer."

With the request of the seven-time All-Star not seeing any movement, there's a chance that Lillard might start the season with the Blazers. Still, fans are trying to stay hopeful that he'll be traded soon.

