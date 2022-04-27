"I was sitting in a dark room by myself... And now God has put me in this position today" - 2-time All-Star expresses gratitude after willing Miami Heat to series win over Hawks

The Miami Heat got their series win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat pulled off a 97-94 victory at FTX Arena against their opponents to advance to the second round of the 2022 Playoffs.

The Heat won Game 5 despite missing some of their key stars. Kyle Lowry missed his second consecutive postseason game because of a hamstring injury, while Jimmy Butler sat out the game on Tuesday because of inflammation in his right knee.

With Lowry and Butler missing in action, it was Victor Oladipo who picked up the heavy workload for the Miami Heat. The two-time All-Star played just eight games in the regular season due to a lingering quadriceps injury. And although he played 23 minutes in Game 4, it was his 23-point outing on 50.0% shooting from the field (eight-of-16) and downtown (three-of-six) that helped the Heat get past the finish line in Game 5.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Oladipo: 23pts (3 3s), 3asts & 3stls

Adebayo: 20pts, 11rebs & 4asts

Herro: 16pts & 4asts

Strus: 15pts (3 3s) & 5rebs

Martin: 10pts & 4rebs #HEATWin Game 5 Final - Miami 97, Atlanta 94Oladipo: 23pts (3 3s), 3asts & 3stlsAdebayo: 20pts, 11rebs & 4astsHerro: 16pts & 4astsStrus: 15pts (3 3s) & 5rebsMartin: 10pts & 4rebs #HEATWin Game 5 Final - Miami 97, Atlanta 94🔥 Oladipo: 23pts (3 3s), 3asts & 3stls🔥 Adebayo: 20pts, 11rebs & 4asts🔥 Herro: 16pts & 4asts🔥 Strus: 15pts (3 3s) & 5rebs🔥 Martin: 10pts & 4rebs https://t.co/bWWBQdxgbH

Oladipo's career has been hampered by injuries ever since he won the 2017-18 Most Improved Player of the Year award with the Indiana Pacers. After first injuring his right quadriceps tendon in early 2019, Oladipo tore his quad again when he was playing in just his fourth game for the Miami Heat in April 2021. It has been a debilitating four-year period for Oladipo, who has played just 96 regular season games and six playoff games since the start of the 2018 season.

Speaking to the media after his strong Game 5 performance which helped the Miami Heat earn a spot in the conference semifinals, Oladipo reflected on the challenges he has gone through and making the most of the opportunities he gets. He said:

"A year ago today I was expecting and waiting for my next surgery. I remember a year ago today, around this time last year, I was sitting in a dark room by myself and just broke down. Not because I quit, but because I was at the lowest point I could be at."

He added:

"Now, God has put me in this position today, so I just made the most of it. I can't really explain why I'm going through what I went through. Can't really explain why I'm here today, but I'm staying in the moment and making every moment mean something. Just going out there and playing hard man."

NBA @NBA "A year ago today I was expecting and waiting for my next surgery...I was sitting in a dark room by myself... and now God has put me in this position today" - @VicOladipo "A year ago today I was expecting and waiting for my next surgery...I was sitting in a dark room by myself... and now God has put me in this position today" - @VicOladipo https://t.co/WsOXofEpha

"There's nothing I can't handle," Miami Heat star tells NBA TV

Victor Oladipo also said that he was ready to do anything to help his team win. Speaking to NBA TV after the game, Oladipo said:

"There's nothing I can't handle, nothing I haven't gone through. At the end of the day, I feel like I can come back and get through anything. So when they told me I needed to start tonight, I just stepped up to the plate and did everything I could to help my team win. I credit my coaching staff and my teammates for believing in me, my family, my God in heaven for getting me through. It's only the beginning."

Edited by Diptanil Roy