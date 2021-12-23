"I spoke to LeBron's agent, Rich Paul" - Shams Charania sets the record straight about rumors linking LeBron James away from LA Lakers

A lackluster start and another three-game losing skid may be sparking speculation – or at least hot takes – that LeBron James will seek to depart the LA Lakers.

James and his Los Angeles Lakers made giant moves in the offseason, adding aging stars Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook in a quest for an NBA championship run. But the Lakers (16-16) have been mediocre, and talk of LeBron James leaving Los Angeles have started.

James averages 26.4 points with 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 37.0 minutes per game – the most minutes he has played in five years. As the roster will be further taxed with Anthony Davis out at least four weeks with an MCL sprain, some may wonder if "The King" is satisfied with the squad.

Is LeBron James leaving Los Angeles?

In a conversation with The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania, Rich Paul, James’ agent Rich Paul had this to say:

“That talk is … in itself is just ridiculous, and it is just totally false.”

Charania explained the Lakers' real debacles and the actual questions the team needs to be asking. The question is not about James possibly leaving but rather how can Los Angeles improve.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #LakeShow "I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn't leaving the Lakers.. this team just doesn't look it has the young legs that they need to have & they have been very active in the trade market" ~ @ShamsCharania "I heard directly from Rich Paul that LeBron James isn't leaving the Lakers.. this team just doesn't look it has the young legs that they need to have & they have been very active in the trade market" ~@ShamsCharania#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #LakeShow https://t.co/BZEAMM6Zkb

On Aug. 6, Los Angeles signed Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore, Talen-Horton Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard. With such a large list added to accent James and Davis, the Lakers nevertheless have struggled.

Can the Lakers remedy their season struggles?

With an aging roster – James is going to be 37 on Dec. 30, along with Westbrook (33), Anthony (33), Ariza (36) and Howard (36) – Los Angeles may seek a trade. The trade deadline is Feb. 10, so the next month, with Davis sidelined, is crucial for the Lakers to determine what course to take.

A further slide could make them sellers. Staying at .500 or getting into a groove could make them buyers.

Catching the Phoenix Suns (25-5), Golden State Warriors (25-6) or the Utah Jazz (21-9) seems improbable. But can Los Angeles find a way to get to the fourth seed?

Keeping their eyes open for talent which can accentuate the roster is a top priority.

Charania cleared the air, explaining that any talk about James was simply just baseless Twitter banter.

With the decision to trade their key role players came a dire commitment to a small number of older players on a tight roster. That puts Los Angeles in a tight position in dealing with the injuries.

Tuesday night's 108-90 home loss to Phoenix showed how wide the gap is between Los Angeles and the NBA's best teams. To even stay with the Suns, without many other options, the Lakers were forced to play James 34 minutes.

James, who led the Lakers with 34 points, fell on Jae Crowder’s leg coming down from a layup and looked like he may have reinjured his foot. If James were to join AD out with injuries, that would take 49.7 points per game out of the lineup.

With the looming possibility of injuries across a veteran team, Los Angeles is in a tough position going forward.

There are still many wrinkles to work out before Los Angeles is smooth sailing. They may make multiple moves before the Feb. 10 trade deadline to correct inconsistencies on its roster.

