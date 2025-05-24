"I stand on what I said" - Lonzo Ball double downs on LaMelo Ball joining Western Conference contenders 

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball made headlines on May 16 when he predicted that his younger brother, former All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, will be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers this summer. The oldest Ball brother guessed that Dylan Harper would be selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the fourth pick in this year's draft, leaving the door open for his brother to be traded away.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I low-key got Dylan Harper going to the Hornets," Ball said, sharing his draft prediction. "... and I got [La]Melo going to the Clip[per]s"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lonzo Ball has been traded three times throughout the eight years he has spent in the NBA. He was one of the young pieces that was moved in the Anthony Davis trade back in 2019 and the New Orleans Pelicans sent him to the Bulls in 2021.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LaMelo Ball has spent his entire NBA career with the Hornets since being drafted in 2020. His numbers earned him Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 and an All-Star nod the following year. Since then, injuries have held Ball back and hampered the success of his team. The Hornets went 19-63 this season and secured the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft.

LaMelo Ball's injury history and the new ownership group that took over in Charlotte after he was drafted have rumors flying that he could be moved. Lonzo Ball committed to his prediction on the newest episode of The WAE Show when the topic of the Clippers' offseason came up.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I'm gonna stand on what I said, I'll leave it at that," Ball said about his bold prediction.

The Clippers could use a player like LaMelo Ball on their team after losing to the Denver Nuggets in seven games in their first-round series. All-Star point guard James Harden was ineffective in Game 7, leaving Los Angeles with questions about their point guard play heading into the summer.

Ad

NBA Insider confirms LaMelo Ball is not untouchable

The Hornets enter the offseason with plenty of options when it comes to their roster. They will get to bring in one of the top prospects in this year's draft class to add to a young core that features Brandon Miller, Mark Williams and Tidjaune Salaun. However, NBA Insider Sam Amico revealed that LaMelo Ball is not the player valued the most by the organization heading into the offseason.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“One opposing executive told Hoops Wire that he’s been led to believe Brandon Miller is the lone untouchable on Charlotte’s roster — though he doesn’t think LaMelo Ball or Miles Bridges will be moved," Amico said. "‘No one would pay what the Hornets are surely seeking for (either player),’ the executive said.”

Ad

While the Hornets are expected to keep Ball on their roster, the news that he isn't their top priority is something to monitor moving forward. However, he is making almost $38 million next season, according to Spotrac. Any contract that big is tough for a contender to trade for, but Ball's older brother believes the Clippers should do it anyways.

Los Angeles is running out of time to contend with their current core. Kawhi Leonard and Harden are both over 30 years old, along with Norman Powell. LaMelo Ball would be an injection of youth and speed to a slow, old roster. Lonzo Ball believes that his youngest brother could be the answer they are looking for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More