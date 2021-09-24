"I stand by what I said" - Richard Jefferson defends comment calling Vince Carter more talented than LeBron James

Richard Jefferson has played with some of the best players in the NBA. After a 17-year basketball career, he joined the sports media industry and is a part of some of the best shows there. Jefferson's insights about the game of basketball are completely different and call in for a lot of debates. This trend continued as the former New Jersey Nets forward claimed that Vince Carter was the most gifted player in the NBA.

Considering the fact that he played with a superstar like LeBron James, fans questioned his views, but Jefferson stayed true to his words. He sent out a tweet on his account, backing his statement.

GB @geeebritt @Rjeff24 @JJMaples55_MST More Talented in what ways? From watching, LeBron is a better playmaker, passer, has higher bball IQ, a more consistent & potent scorer, and a better clutch performer. We didn’t play so how do you define more talented? Happy to learn from one who played. Thx in advance. @Rjeff24 @JJMaples55_MST More Talented in what ways? From watching, LeBron is a better playmaker, passer, has higher bball IQ, a more consistent & potent scorer, and a better clutch performer. We didn’t play so how do you define more talented? Happy to learn from one who played. Thx in advance.

Richard Jefferson believes that Vince Carter is the most talented player that he has ever played with

Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship in 2016

Vince Carter played for 22 seasons in the NBA. During the early 2000s, Carter was part of every highlight reel, courtesy of his imposing dunks. Having played for eight franchises during his career, Carter was appreciated by all his teammates because of his incredible abilities on the court. His former teammate Richard Jefferson heaped high praise on him on ESPN show, The Jump. Speaking about Carter, the former Nets player said:

“I have never seen anything like Vince Carter. I was fortunate enough to play with LeBron. But there was nothing that I have ever seen this man not be able to do. Left-hand finishes, left-hand dunks, 360 layups, handle it like a point guard. … To me, he is the most talented player I have ever seen in my life.”

Also Read

Jefferson won his first NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. It was the same series where LeBron inspired the Cavs to make a 3-1 comeback over the Warriors. However, the 41-year-old played with Carter during his prime days. During the early 2000s, Vince Carter was easily one of the best players in the league.

He lived up to the expectations laid upon him after getting drafted as the number five overall pick in the 1998 draft. His jaw-dropping dunks and brilliance on the court had many fans in awe of his game. While Jefferson's claim may have called for much debate, there is no doubt that Carter will remain as one of the greatest players to never win the championship.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar