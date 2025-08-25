It's been nearly six years since Kobe Bryant passed away, but he remains as relevant today as he was when he led the LA Lakers to NBA glory five times between 2000 and 2010. Therefore, it was no surprise to many when reports emerged that entertainment mogul Warner Bros. Discovery (valued at $29.83 billion per Forbes) has been working on a film about Bryant's journey to the NBA.

NFL legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson released the latest episode of their Nightcap show on Sunday, and in their conversation, they spoke about the new film in the works.

"I think it's going to be dope to relive and retell the story of how it all started," Johnson said (Timestamp 2:00:31). "We know how it ended... but let's talk about how it all started, how the Mamba mentality came about in the beginning."

Johnson continued to talk about how he wasn't familiar with the details of Kobe's early days and how he only followed the basketball star closely when he reached the NBA. Johnson also recollected how he watched Bryant live with his son once:

"I got the opportunity to go sit courtside with my son CJ, when CJ might've been maybe what, nine-ten years old."

Things got a little emotional after this, when Sharpe revealed that he still kept a text exchange that he shared with Bryant, just a month before his tragic passing:

"I still got the text before he passed," Sharpe said. "I texted, I DM'd him. December 28, 2019. I still have it. Still got it (pauses). 'I'm definitely going to tune into that one (the upcoming film)."

Rare Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card breaks record at auction

Notably, the biopic isn't the only reason why Kobe Bryant has made the news recently. Per ESPN, a signed sports card featuring Bryant and Michael Jordan set a new record as the most expensive sports card of all time when it sold for $12.932 million on Saturday.

The card was a 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Jordan & Bryant card, and only one copy was created. The buyer's identity was undisclosed. The previous record holder in this category was a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card that sold for $12.6 million in August 2022.

This piece of sports memorabilia, which sold on Saturday, is now the second-most expensive of all time in the category. It sits behind only Babe Ruth's 1932 World Series 'called shot' jersey, which sold for $24.12 million last year.

