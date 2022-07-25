“I strongly believe the 2004 Detroit Pistons would have beat ANY team in any ERA” - Former NBA champion holds Pistons’ 2004 title winners in high regard, calls them the “greatest defensive team”

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes the 2004 Detroit Pistons championship team could defeat any team from any era in a seven-game series. Perkins cited the 04' Pistons' defensive prowess in support of his bold take.

Here's what the ESPN analyst tweeted:

"I strongly believe the 2004 Detroit Pistons would have beat ANY team in any ERA in a 7 game series! That is arguably the greatest defensive team in NBA History! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on …"

The Detroit Pistons were indeed one of the best defensive teams ever. The LA Lakers were heavy favorites, searching for their fourth title in five years.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport 15 years ago today, the Pistons traded for Rasheed Wallace.



He took Detroit over the top and helped upset the Kobe/Shaq Lakers in the 2004 Finals.



LA had a star-studded squad, led by Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton and Karl Malone. Many predicted their offensive prowess would help them prevail against Detroit's stingy defense.

NBA TV @NBATV



Detroit Pistons produce a monster defensive performance in the 2004 Finals to end the LA Lakers Dynasty

The Pistons limited the Lakers to only 81.8 points per game on 41.2% shooting over the Finals' five games. LA had averaged 90 points per game on 45% shooting before the Finals series. The Pistons held the Lakers to only 68 points in Game 3, a franchise low for the Lakers in a playoff contest.

Freep Sports @freepsports



Pistons destroy Lakers in Game 3 at the Palace, 88-68, limiting Kobe Bryant to 11 points in 45 minutes. Shaquille O'Neal had 14 points - he'd never scored fewer than 25 in 21 career Finals games.



Detroit was excellent in limiting Kobe Bryant. They held him to 22 points per contest (he averaged 25 per game before the Finals) on only 38% shooting. Meanwhile, no player other than Shaquille O'Neal (26 PPG) and Bryant scored more than seven points per game. Derek Fischer was their third-best scorer, averaging 6.4 points per contest.

The 2004 Detroit Pistons featuring Chauncey Billups, Ben Wallace, Rasheed Wallace, Tayshaun Prince and Richard Hamilton relied on their cohesiveness to overcome the Lakers. The Pistons capitalized on friction between Shaq and Kobe to cause one of the biggest upsets in Finals history, ending a dynasty.

Defense is instrumental in helping teams win championships. However, Perkins' take that the 2004 Pistons would beat teams from any era may be overstated. The game has continued to evolve over the years.

Offense has also been crucial to success. Elite two-way teams have dominated the NBA Finals, especially over the last decade.

Laker Film Room @LakerFilmRoom I've been watching tape from the 2014 & 2015 seasons for a Monty Williams vid I'm working on & it's incredible how much the offensive concepts of the NBA have changed in just 5 years. The spacing is so different. That's a big reason why I don't love comparing players across eras. I've been watching tape from the 2014 & 2015 seasons for a Monty Williams vid I'm working on & it's incredible how much the offensive concepts of the NBA have changed in just 5 years. The spacing is so different. That's a big reason why I don't love comparing players across eras.

The three-ball explosion changed the game. The 2004 Pistons played in an era where the league average for 3-point attempts was only 14.9 per game. It's now at 35.2 per contest.

Comparing eras isn't ideal. However, it's always an interesting debate.

