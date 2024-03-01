"I swung a plate at his head" - Josh Hart's teammate Donte DiVincenzo reveals brawling over weight room spat

Former college teammates Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo are now playing for the same NBA team. As they take part in the New York Knicks' quest for a title, they recalled their shared past at Villanova University. According to them, they didn't get along at first, which led to them getting physical.

Both players are significant to the Knicks this season. They may not be stars, but they add a ton of depth and hustle. With their help, New York (35-24) is in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

DiVincenzo appeared as a guest on the "Roommates Show," where he shared an intriguing backstory between himself and Hart. The Knicks guard recalled multiple instances when he was being bossed around by Hart, a junior at the time. It all culminated in a physical altercation between the two in the weight room.

The guard started his story at the 5-minute mark.

"We were in the weight room. I blacked out during this moment," DiVincenzo said. "We were arguing, saying something. I had a weight in my hand. I don't know what I had. It was like a plate.

"I was like, 'Say it again, I'mma swing this at you.' And he was like, 'No you won't,' and said it again. I swung the plate (at his head). We just started fighting in the weight room."

The three former Villana players on the Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, didn't go into detail as to what Hart said that led to the incident. Mike Nardi, an assistant coach for the Wildcats at the time, tried to get the two players to end whatever was going on.

Hart shared that DiVincenzo didn't want to make amends with him. It all ended well as they are friends and teammates now.

Josh Hart makes fun of a former college teammate

Josh Hart loves a good laugh when he gets a chance. On Bilt Rewards' "Rent Free," he shared an embarrassing story about Jalen Brunson. Hart said that the Knicks' All-Star guard has a big head, which makes it difficult for him to wear hats.

"The other day … I bought these hats," Hart said. "They were one size fits all, But they didn’t fit (Jalen’s) head — because his head is too big."

Hart doubled down on making fun of his former college teammate by mentioning that he has small ears. Fans love the interaction that the two former Villanova stars present in public.

