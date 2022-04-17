"I don't talk to him; he's Steph Curry" - Steve Kerr remains coy on Golden State Warriors star's workload after recovery from injury

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was reticent when asked about his star point guard Steph Curry's workload moving forward.

The Dubs dominated the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Curry's return was one of the highlights of the night.

The two-time MVP returned after missing the last 12 regular-season games. The coaching staff deployed him into the game with a serious minutes restriction.

As reported by NBA.com's Mark Medina, Kerr was asked about Curry's status in the postgame interview. He replied:

"Whatever the training staff says, we'll adapt accordingly...I don't talk to him. He's Steph Curry. He's going to do his thing."

This isn't the first time Steph Curry is returning from injury straight into the NBA playoffs. He did so in 2016 and 2018 and had incredible games on both occasions.

Back in 2016, fans saw Kerr carefully consulting Curry about his health at every juncture in the game. However, the two now share a connection that is unlike any star and his coach in the league today.

Everything was already planned out, and the baby-faced assassin knew what he was up against.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph Curry on his return: "Everything was smooth." Steph Curry on his return: "Everything was smooth."

Steph Curry played just 21 minutes and 41 seconds and was +17 in that span. He dropped 16 points on 3-6 (50%) from beyond the arc, along with four assists, three rebounds, and a steal. He shot relatively poorly (39%) from the field but unsurprisingly made all his free throws.

One of the biggest takeaways from Game 1 was the fact that he came off the bench instead of starting the game. This is just the third time in his career that he hasn't started a playoff game, with the previous occasions being 2016 and 2018, when he also returned from injury.

Kerr deployed Jordan Poole as the starting point guard, and the third-year pro dropped 30 points on 13 shots in his playoff debut.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney Steph Curry on Jordan Poole: "He's demonstrated that he's ready for pretty much any moment." Steph Curry on Jordan Poole: "He's demonstrated that he's ready for pretty much any moment."

Steph Curry isn't sure of his starting status for Game 2 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs

Steph Curry isn't giving any definitive answer regarding his status for Game 2. He came off the bench for Game 1 but isn't sure if that will continue in the next game.

Curry usually returns guns blazing after a long period of rest or injury, and he is willing to accept any task that the team asks of him. He is dedicated to making his time on the floor useful and not getting caught up in the number of minutes he is playing.

He addressed the media in the postgame interview:

"I have no expectations on what's next. We're always trying to figure this out cause this is a tough situation to deal with in terms of the quick ramp-up that I've had and now this a playoff-type intensity and atmosphere."

"There is an energy to start but there is also 'How can we make those minutes the most impactful?'"

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry explains the decision to come off the bench. Still undecided whether that will continue in Game 2. Steph Curry explains the decision to come off the bench. Still undecided whether that will continue in Game 2. https://t.co/I02ni0rRE7

The Golden State Warriors are certainly going to be extra cautious with Steph Curry's injury. Their aim isn't just to win a playoff game but rather the NBA Finals, so they want the best out of their star for the grueling postseason moving ahead.

Curry might start next game but isn't expected to be off the minutes restriction anytime soon. He will slowly ramp it up as the week progresses, but it might be a while until we see the baby-faced assassin play over 35 minutes a night.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney Steph Curry called managing his injury "a tough balance" and said he sees a lot of ice in his future.



"It's tough because of the balance between the rehab and therapy part and managing it but also trying to get as much work in and getting my skill set right." Steph Curry called managing his injury "a tough balance" and said he sees a lot of ice in his future. "It's tough because of the balance between the rehab and therapy part and managing it but also trying to get as much work in and getting my skill set right."

Another reason for Curry's low minutes was the fact that the Warriors didn't need him to play that long. They blew the game open in the third quarter and had a comfortable lead heading into the fourth period. If the game was a close one down the stretch, we might have seen slightly more playing time for Curry.

Curry acknowledged that his recovery process was expedited and not ideal because they had to be ready in time for the NBA playoffs. Hence, we can expect more nights with minutes restrictions in this first-round series. Can the rest of the players step up again?

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Golden State Warriors defeat the Denver Nuggets in the first round? Yes No 0 votes so far