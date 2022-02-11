"I have not talked to James about unhappiness" - Steve Nash on the James Harden trade, and expectations from 'incredibly athletic defender' Ben Simmons

James Harden's trade to the Philadelphia 76ers was one of the biggest deals of the offseason. Many had suspected that the former MVP was unhappy with the Brooklyn Nets, but coach Steve Nash didn't know anything about it. The 48-year-old only had conversations with Harden on how to get the Nets back to winning ways.

Harden sat out the last four Nets games. His last appearance was against the Sacramento Kings, where he scored only four points on 2-111 shooting from the field. With the trade deadline approaching, it looked clear that the player wanted his way out. Eventually, the deal transpired, and the ten-time All-Star got a chance to reunite with Darryl Morrey in Philly.

When asked if James Harden expressed any form of unhappiness to him, Nash responded in the contrary, saying:

"I have not talked to James about unhappiness, other than just typical day-to-day how can we make this thing better? So, no."

The Brooklyn Nets were successful in landing Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks in exchange for James Harden.

The usual consensus around the league is that both teams emerged winners in the trade. That's because not only did Philly get rid of an unhappy Ben Simmons, but in exchange, they also got a guard in James Harden who can help Joel Embiid make the 76ers a force to be reckoned with in the East.

James Harden was an integral part of the Nets franchise. He, along with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, formed a lethal trio who could have helped the Nets win the championship.

However, things didn't work well for them, as injuries and other controversies bogged down the Nets, eventually resulting in James Harden moving teams. Nash did have a few words for Harden, whom he thanked for the contribution to the franchise. Nash said in this regard:

"I wish James (Harden) the best. It was a pleasure to coach him. He's a historic player, and he'll be great in Philly, and we wish him the best. But we move forward now."

Is Ben Simmons the perfect replacement for James Harden?

Ben Simmons (left) guarding James Harden in a game between the 76ers and the Nets.

Ben Simmons is undoubtedly a talented player who can do many things on the court.

He had a dismal time in the playoffs last season, but the 25-year-old played a big part in leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the top seed in the East last year. His ability to defend nearly all positions on the court and also pass the ball with ease makes him a top point guard.

James Harden, meanwhile, is an elite scorer, and can drop dimes for the team. However, with Simmons, the Nets not only got an elite point guard who can score and pass, but they also got a DPOY candidate.

Steve Nash weighed in on how big Simmons could be for the team, saying:

"I want him to do a lot of things for us, and, you know, I think that's his gift that he's an incredibly athletic defender who can be a creative passer; he's incredible in transition, and can also, you know, playmake out of pick and roll as a roller."

"So I think he can be dynamic for us in a lot of ways, and I think he fits our group really well, and I think it's really exciting to take on such a talented player who's ready to, kind of, enter the second stage of his career, and, hopefully, we can help him take a jump."

Nash is confident in Simmons' abilities and believes that the Australian's wide array of skills separates him from many in the league. When asked if Simmons reminds him of anyone, Nash replied:

"I think he's unique; I wouldn't say he reminds me of anybody; I think he's such a talented athlete at his size, able to guard almost anybody on the floor, can push it in transition, play make for his teammates, facilitate offense as a ball handler or as a picker and roller, so he's an exciting player that you can put into different roles."

The Nets are currently in the midst of a debilitating ten-game losing streak. With 26 games left, they will hope to rediscover their rhythm and start firing on all cylinders again.

The arrival of players like Simmons, Curry and Drummond has certainly made them a lot stronger. It gives the team more options they can rely on to score and defend. Experts believe that if the Nets get it all right and remain healthy, they are still very much top contenders to come out of the East, despite their current form.

