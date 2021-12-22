“I would be targeting Ben Simmons if I were the Knicks” - Robin Lundberg on Simmons being a "distressed asset" and why he’d trade Julius Randle for Simmons "in a second” 

Trade talks surrounding Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons have been alive all season. Simmons is looking to leave Philadelphia, and the 76ers want to get a top player in return.

During a Tuesday podcast episode of "Cruz Control," Sport’s Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg joined hosts Randy Cruz and Denny Blanco to discuss potential destinations for Ben Simmons.

Lundberg offered his opinion on Simmons being a "distressed asset" and how that means his trade value is currently at a discount. In talking about trades for the New York Knicks, Lundberg explained how the Knicks are a team in dire need of good players and how they should take advantage of the discount.

Randy Cruz said “he wouldn’t rule it out,” elaborating that Denny Blanco disagreed with the sentiment of giving up Julius Randle for Simmons.

Should the Knicks trade Julius Randle for Ben Simmons?

The New York Knicks (13-17) are 12th in the Eastern Conference and struggling. Coach Tom Thibodeau has even gone so far as to remove Kemba Walker, who was seen as a key offseason acquisition to boost the offense, from his role as starting point guard.

As reported by Sopan Deb of the New York Times, the Knicks’ starting lineup of Walker, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson held a net rating of minus-15.7. According to the league's tracking numbers, that places New York among the NBA's worst lineups.

Needless to say, they need to make a change. But is that change really trading Randle for Simmons?

This season, Randle averages 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Last season, Simmons he averaged 14.3 points with 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

In an immediate comparison of stats, Randle seems to hold a slightly higher value in effective output. This season has seen a defensively explosive Randle, in handling 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game — he almost manages two full turnovers in his playing time.

A field we saw Ben Simmons lacking during his playoff history was his defensive ability, especially given his previous ability to be aggressive on the back end. He has twice been on the All-Defensive team in the four seasons he's played.

According to Robin Lundberg, “you would not have been able to get Ben Simmons for the price you can get him for now in the past. And that’s not, that doesn’t change the weaknesses in his game — the shooting or any of that. But he would immediately be the most talented player on the roster.”

The New York Knicks heavily lack deep-shooting and fast-break options off turnovers. Those are two areas in which Simmons has not excelled.

Is Ben Simmons at a discount or is his value accurate?

Simmons has not played this season after requesting a trade in the offseason. He has engaged in a contentious holdout in order to make that request happen as soon as possible.

In Philadelphia’s playoff run last season, Simmons' offensive output was nowhere to be found. Simmons explained:

“Offensively, I wasn’t there. I didn’t do enough for my teammates.”

Failing to attempt a single shot in the final quarter in five out of his seven games during the 76ers' series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons left much to be desired. He shot 15-for-45 (33%) on foul shots. In Game 7, Simmons capped his poor performance by passing up a wide-open dunk for a pass, absolutely screaming that he lacked confidence.

Simmons ended the final game of that series with a mere five points, eight rebounds and one steal in the loss.

In regards to Simmons' most recent performances, one could argue the term "discount" is inaccurate. The value of a player like Simmons quantifies the greatness he once poured into the court. But can that greatness revive itself and resurface for his future destination? Or is his playing ability going to be that of his most recent playoff performance?

Furthermore, with the severe reactions Simmons took in regards to attempting to force a trade, will teams want to put up with such a stunt in the future? After exhibiting such behavior, are there teams that still think Simmons is a true discount?

