"I tell my boys when y'all get 18 you all got to go; Girls can stay as long as they want," Shaquille O'Neal with tough love for his sons, says he likes his daughters a bit more

Hall of Famer and LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal has revealed his love for his sons and daughters.

O'Neal has a large family. He has four children with his ex-wife Shaunie - Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah. He also adopted Shaunie's son Myles and has a daughter, Taahirah, with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

In an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, O'Neal discussed his love for his children. He revealed that he favors his three daughters more than his three sons, saying:

"I like my girls a little bit better because as a man you have to protect, provide and love your woman. I trust them more because they're more sensitive, they're more caring, and they're thinkers. You know how boys are. My boys, you bring something in front of them, and they're gone."

O'Neal said that he'll have separate rules for his sons and daughters when they become adults. The four-time NBA champion said that his sons would be out of the house after their 18th birthday, while his daughters can live there for as long as they want. O'Neal added:

"I tell my boys when y'all get 18, you all got to go. Girls can stay as long as they want. I'm dead serious. The girls can stay as long as y'all want, take your time. Go to college; get your masters; get your doctorate; I'll pay for it; take your time."

People @people Shaquille O'Neal on Why His Daughters Can Stay Home as 'Long as They Want' but Sons Move Out at 18 people.com/parents/shaqui… Shaquille O'Neal on Why His Daughters Can Stay Home as 'Long as They Want' but Sons Move Out at 18 people.com/parents/shaqui…

Taahirah and Myles already have jobs of their own, while Shareef, Amirah and Shaqir are in college. Me'arah, the youngest, is in high school. Shareef previously attended UCLA and his father's alma mater, LSU. He's now in the process of transferring to a new university next year.

Meanwhile, Amirah and Shaqir are both attending Texas Southern University, and both play college basketball. Me'arah attends Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California.

Shaquille O'Neal has taught his kids about work ethic

Shaquille O'Neal watching Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs

Shaquille O'Neal has an estimated net worth of $400 million, thanks to his basketball skills, charisma and hard work. Whether it's through his career in basketball and broadcasting, or his astute investments and endorsements, O'Neal is a bonafide money-maker.

Despite being rich, O'Neal has taught his kids the importance of hard work. "Diesel" revealed what he told his kids in an appearance on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast last year:

"My kids are older now. They kinda upset with me. Not really upset, but they don't understand. I tell them all the time. We ain't rich; I'm rich."

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Teaching them work ethic.



Shaq to his kids: “We ain’t rich, I’m rich.”Teaching them work ethic. Shaq to his kids: “We ain’t rich, I’m rich.”Teaching them work ethic. 💪 https://t.co/RbCNgkL5BV

The LA Lakers legend is enjoying life at 50. He has gotten back into shape, continues to invest and make more money and is having a blossoming career as a DJ.

Edited by Bhargav