“I tell you what, Michael’s got your a** tonight" - Former MLB All-Star Mark Grace shares incredible Michael Jordan blackjack story

Michael Jordan is known around the world as a basketball legend and the greatest of all time. Jordan is also famous for his insane competitiveness as well as his love for golf, cigars and gambling.

Former MLB All-Star and long-time Chicago Cubs player Mark Grace shared an incredible Jordan gambling story during an appearance on GOLF’s "Subpar Podcast." Grace narrated how he introduced his parents to Jordan, who was playing blackjack in a riverboat casino.

GOLF.com @GOLF_com

Mark Grace joined @ColtKnost and @thesleezyman on @golf_subpar and told a story about running into Michael Jordan at a Blackjack table.

Grace, a three-time MLB All-Star and one-time World Series champion, said that Jordan was very polite towards his parents. He also saw how the Chicago Bulls superstar was killing it on the blackjack table. Grace was mesmerized and had to turn down Jordan's offer to play against him, saying:

"I watched him play about 20 hands, and if he played 20 hands, he probably won 18 of them. And he's putting thousands upon thousands of dollars, big stacks of chips, anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000 a hand, and he's winning. And I'm watching this s*** and I'm like, 'Man, it must be good to be the king."

After a brief encounter with "His Airness," Grace bade goodbye and proceeded to exit the boat. On his way out, he chatted with the casino's host and warned him about Jordan's excellent blackjack streak.

"I tell you what, Michael's got your a** tonight. He goes, 'Gracie, this happens all the time. He always gives it back. He always gives it back,'" Grace said.

Michael Jordan's gambling history

Michael Jordan gambling. (Photo: SieteNotas)

One of the wildest rumors in NBA history was that Michael Jordan did not retire in 1993 due to his father's untimely death. It was because the league allegedly suspended him due to his gambling problems. However, how did Jordan fell in love with gambling?

According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, Jordan was already into gambling and betting in high school and during his stay in North Carolina. "His Airness" got into the NBA in 1984 and became an instant millionaire. He reportedly gambled on almost anything from card games with teammates to Jumbotron cartoon races with a Chicago Bulls security guard.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS



I looked into his gambling history as a response. Draw your own conclusions.



Michael Jordan is adamant. He doesn't have a gambling problem. He has a competition problem.

After his first retirement, Jordan reportedly continued gambling and betting but was more low-key due to the rumors of his 'suspension'. Jordan has become one of the most private individuals on the planet. Quinn went on to defend the GOAT for his gambling habits, saying:

"In spite of everything that happened in the time leading up to his first retirement, and he is so wealthy through his basketball and endorsement earnings that he could never realistically lose it all betting," Quinn wrote.

In 2019, Air Jordan brand athlete and NBA superstar Chris Paul made a bet with Jordan during a basketball camp. Paul wagered that if Jordan missed three shots, he would have to buy all the kids in the camp his shoes. Jordan casually drained all of his shots and killed the hopes of those poor young children.

B/R Kicks @brkicks

That time @CP3 bet Michael Jordan if he missed three shots then his whole basketball camp gets free Jordans.

