"I am terrified by his violent behavior": Christian Wood's ex-wife Yasmine Lopez doubles down on assault allegations after restraining order

Christian Wood has been in a complicated situation with his ex-wife, Yasmine Lopez, regarding the custody of their child, Kobe. Following Wood being granted a three-year restraining order against Lopez, the social media influencer argued that she was allegedly never properly served a notice of the hearing and even pointed to being assaulted by Wood during a recent incident.

Lopez also highlighted that despite the restraining order, she has been seeing the LA Lakers big man while spending intimate time together. She also claimed that the NBA center sent the court documents to her old address, despite knowing her current one with the intention that she would miss her court date.

Upon Yasmine Lopez's request that the temporary restraining order and custody be removed, she also pointed to Christian Wood's alleged violent nature, as per RadarOnline's Ryan Naumann.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Christian has a history of being violent and flying into a rage," Lopez said. "Christian constantly attempts to control me through intimidation, threats and downright abuse, and I am terrified by his violent behavior, significant threats and abusive actions. I have been trying my best to appease him for the sake of our son when he acts this way."

Moreover, the judge involved in the hearing last month granted Christian Wood an extension on the temporary restraining order and moved its eligibility until 2027. Additionally, Lopez was also granted one-hour supervised visits to her child in Wood's home three times a week.

Christian Wood's ex-wife says what allegedly caused the LA Lakers center to act violently

Yasmine Lopez talked about what allegedly happened at Wood's residence that led to him getting frantic and wanting her to urgently leave.

"We were cuddling in bed with our 10-month-old son when Christian said he had received a text from his attorney, who was on her way over to his house," Lopez said. "He suddenly became frantic and demanded I leave immediately, stating he did not want his attorney to know that he was still seeing me."

She added:

"I was brutally attacked by Christian during which he grabbed me by my legs and dragged me to his front door in a rage."

Photos of Wood's ex-wife's alleged injuries were included in the court documents with a final verdict yet to be determined on the matter. As of now, it is yet to be seen how Wood's side will counter these allegations, considering the severity of the temporary restraining order reportedly not being followed by both parties.