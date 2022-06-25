"I don't think anybody is better than me, he’s going to have to show me he's better than me" - NBA rookie issues a challenge to LeBron James, wants to see how great "The King" is

LeBron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players in history. However, Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin seemingly issued a challenge to "The King." Mathurin inexplicably questioned LeBron's greatness in a pre-draft interview.

The Arizona product spoke to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post before Thursday's draft. Golliver asked Mathurin which matchup he was looking forward to in his rookie season. The 20-year-old prospect was quick to answer James and the LA Lakers.

"A lot of people say he’s great," Mathurin said. "I want to see how great he is. I don't think anybody is better than me. He's going to have to show me he's better than me."

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz Pacers No. 6 overall pick Bennedict Mathurin says he isn’t afraid of playing against LeBron James:



“A lot of people say he’s great. I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”



Thoughts? 🤔 Pacers No. 6 overall pick Bennedict Mathurin says he isn’t afraid of playing against LeBron James: “A lot of people say he’s great. I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/V5oEPm752g

Those are strong words from Bennedict Mathurin, the No. 6 pick in the draft by the Indiana Pacers. Mathurin spent two seasons in Arizona, averaging 17.7 ppg, 5.6 rbg and 2.5 apg in his sophomore year. Pacers fans have got to love his confidence, but it's LeBron James he's talking about.

"The King" is a four-time champion and one of the best players ever. He's so great that he's in the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan. James might be entering his 20th year next season, but he's arguably still one of the top 10 or 15 players in the league.

LeBron averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks last season at age 37. The last time James played in Indiana, he put up 39 points, five rebounds and six assists in a 124-116 overtime win. He also hit his "Silencer" celebration, as well as Sam Cassell's infamous dance, while getting unruly Pacers fans ejected.

Will LeBron James sign a new deal with the Lakers?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had to take an early vacation this year after failing to qualify for the postseason. James put up MVP-caliber numbers in his 18th season, but he also missed a bunch of games due to injury. Heading into next season, James only has a year left in his deal with the Lakers.

James is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $97.1 million on August 4. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, "The King" is taking his time in deciding his next step while monitoring the Lakers' offseason moves. Windhorst believes LeBron will stay in Hollywood and sign his extension with a player option.

"He can't extend and he can't even discuss it at all until August," Windhorst said. "It's not an issue for the next six weeks. At that time, he's eligible to sign a two-year extension which can be one guaranteed and one player option. It's the route I believe he would go."

The Lakers have a very interesting summer ahead. They already hired a new head coach and added a draft pick. However, they still need to figure out the best roster to surround LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far