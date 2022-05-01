“I think they were too busy watching Michael” - Scottie Pippen on never being voted DPOY

Despite Scottie Pippen's defensive prowess, the small forward never got the Defensive Player of the Year throughout his 17 years career. He was on the NBA All-Defensive team 10 times. However, Pippen was never named the DPOY and there was no doubt he deserved it in multiple seasons.

When asked why he never got to win one, Pippen stated that people, inclusive of the media, were too focused on Michael Jordan. He insinuated that he remained in the shadows because all of the attention was being dished to MJ to the detriment of him. He attributed not winning the DPOY award to the league being too engrossed in Jordan to look his way.

“I think they were too busy watching Michael,” Pippen responded.

While Jordan was the face of the NBA across the world, Pippen was in his own right as a top player. He proved his worth on numerous occasions and is called one of the greatest small forwards of all-time.

His role in the 1992 and 1996 Chicago Bulls championship teams saw both Bulls teams named as two of the top 10 teams in the league's history.

Was Scottie Pippen recognized for his impact on the Chicago Bulls?

Former NBA player Scottie Pippen looks on prior to game four of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on May 20, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.

The Jordan conversation was one that rampaged the media non-stop and still does. Pippen has been the key to Jordan being able to do the things he did as their chemistry was next to none. Their union birthed the formidable team that was the Chicago Bulls and went on to win the championship title three times in a roll, twice.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Scottie Pippen calls out media for not voting him DPOY: "Too busy watching Michael." complex.com/sports/scottie… Scottie Pippen calls out media for not voting him DPOY: "Too busy watching Michael." complex.com/sports/scottie…

His 6 NBA Championship title wins are testament to the dominance that Scottie Pippen and the lads enjoyed under coach Phil Jackson. Prior to their first time clinching the NBA championship title in the 1990-91 postseason, the Bulls had not won the title since its inception in 1967.

He was instrumental in making the Bulls a championship team and was woven into their very legacy with his number 33 jersey retired. His elite status was undeniable as he was selected into the All-NBA Team seven times and made a Hall of Famer recognizing his influence and impact in the league.

Edited by Arnav