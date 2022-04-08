"I think because the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan made it a big deal" - Isiah Thomas reacts to the infamous walk-off incident between Bulls and Pistons in 1991 ECF

The 1991 Eastern Conference Finals was the culmination of four straight grueling and brutal years of battles between Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Isiah Thomas’ Detroit Pistons. After years of getting eliminated by the “Bad Boys,” MJ would eventually vanquish Thomas via a humiliating sweep of the Pistons.

Over the years, the lasting image of that heated and legendary rivalry happened near the end of Game 4. With exactly 7.9 seconds left in the game, several Pistons’ including Isiah Thomas and Bill Laimbeer scurried back to the tunnel leading to their locker room. They didn’t even look at anyone from the Bulls’ bench on the way out of their home floor.

The walk-off created an uproar among many NBA fans, who viewed the Detroit Pistons as sore losers. In Jackie MacMullan’s Icons Club, Isiah Thomas explained in detail why there was so much fuss following their iconic getaway:

“Now, why is this such a big deal? I think because the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan made it a big deal. To this day, we have never, ever said to the Lakers or the Celtics, ‘Hey, y’all didn’t shake our hands.’ When we won, they walked off the court."

"When we beat the Lakers, they walked off the court. We have never came out and was like, ‘Look at Larry, look at the Celtics, they didn’t shake our hands.’”

Since the infamous incident, Isiah Thomas has repeatedly stood his ground for what he did back then. The walk-off was, supposedly, how the losing team conducted their business after a painful series. IT defended his actions based on what he experienced from Larry Bird with the Boston Celtics and Magic Johnson with the LA Lakers.

However, Isiah Thomas will relent years later, saying that had he known about the backlash, he would have stopped to shake hands with Chicago’s players.

Lost in the furor of that iconic but controversial moment was the fact that, unlike Thomas, a few Pistons stayed behind to congratulate the Bulls. Joe Dumars, John Salley and Vinnie Johnson were the most notable names who remained on to show respect to Michael Jordan and the new Eastern Conference champions.

Michael Jordan would have none of Isiah Thomas’ explanations

Jordan is not buying Thomas' reason for walking off the court before the Game 4 of the 1991 ECF ended. [Photo: NBA.com]

In Episode 4 of The Last Dance, Michael Jordan, who will be shown a video of Isiah Thomas’ account of the walk-off, ripped his rival. “His Airness” minced no words in lambasting the legendary Pistons point guard:

“Well, I know it’s all bulls**t. Whatever he says now, you know it wasn’t his true actions then. He’s had time enough to think about it, or the reactions of the public has kind of changed his perspective of it. You can show me whatever you want. There’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an a**hole.”

Horace Grant, one of Michael Jordan’s teammates with the Bulls, was just as candid when asked in the ESPN-released documentary about that event:

“Straight up b**ches. That’s what they walked off like.”

For many of the main characters of this controversial game, the shocking ending is still as fresh today as it was three decades ago. Time hasn’t healed frayed relationships and perhaps, unfortunately, may never will.

