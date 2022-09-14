"I think the city deserves it; It's going through a lot" - Michael Jordan reveals items on his bucket list in a candid interview from 2020

Michael Jordan revealed some items on his bucket list in a candid interview around two years ago. In an interview with Cigar Aficionado in 2020, Jordan noted that visiting Cuba was still one of his dreams. He explained that his wife, Yvette Prieto, is Cuban and would love to return home. He also wants to visit the country because of its fine cigars.

"My wife's Cuban. Her family's got a lot of memories about Cuba," Jordan said. "In essence, she wants to go, which I think is a motivational factor because she wants to go for different reasons. I want to go for particular reasons. In terms of us being able to go, it's coming."

In addition to visiting Cuba, Michael Jordan has more things on his bucket list. Jordan wants to bring a championship to the city of Charlotte. He's the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, but the team has not found success since he took over.

"To win a championship in Charlotte, that to me is huge," Jordan said. "Because I think the city deserves it. It's going through a lot."

According to WCNC Charlotte, the city endured a lot in 2020. From lawmakers removing a non-discrimination ordinance to renaming streets after confederate soldiers and slaveholders. Charlotte received significant backlash that year, leading to cancelations of events and relocation plans for big companies.

The city also recorded its deadliest year, with more than 100 deaths due to violent crimes. In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte suffered economic problems and weather-related power outages. It was a challenging year for the city, but a championship could have provided some positivity.

The Hornets have not been a successful team under Jordan. They have made the postseason three times since he became the owner in 2010. However, they are going in the right direction. The Hornets have a future superstar in LaMelo Ball. If the front office can surround him with better talent, they might become contenders in the future.

What does Michael Jordan want for his five kids?

In the same interview with Cigar Aficionado in 2020, Michael Jordan also revealed that he wants his kids to be successful. He has three children with Juanita Vanoy, his ex-wife: Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine. He has two kids with Yvette Prieto, twins Victoria and Ysabel.

"Me personally? Like any father, I just want to see my kids successful. I've gone through so much of good things, very few bad things. Bad things make you better, but I don't need anything else to suffice my life."

Jordan also has one grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. His daughter, Jasmine, is currently engaged to former NBA player Rakeem Christmas. Jasmine works for Jordan Brand, while his brothers have ventured into business.

