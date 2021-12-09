"I think he's coming to us" - Seth Curry discusses the likelihood of Steph Curry breaking the three-point record in the City of Brotherly Love

As the legend of Steph Curry continues to grow, his brother Seth Curry has made an interesting comment after the Phildelphia 76ers' win over the Charlotte Hornets.

In the post-game interview, Seth Curry discussed his older brother's potential achievement with Rich Hoffman of The Athletic Philadelphia. When asked whether Steph Curry would go off for 16 three-pointers against the Portland Trail Blazers, here's what Seth had to say:

"I think he's coming to us. We'll see him in a couple of days. I mean, everybody's saying it but I highly doubt he gets 16 tonight so we'll see him on Saturday."

Seth had to answer a question regarding the possibility of Steph Curry breaking the record against Philadelphia. Seth Curry responded in good humor, saying:

"I mean, it's pretty inevitable. He's getting up 15 a night shooting well so, he's going to get it one of these days. I mean, hopefully he makes about 14 tonight and we hold him to 2 or 3 on Saturday."

Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann Seth Curry on if he’ll watch Steph break the 3-point record: “I think he’s coming to us. I highly doubt he gets 16 tonight so we’ll see him Saturday.”



Wouldn’t mind seeing it, though: “Hopefully he makes 14 tonight and we hold him to 2 or 3 on Saturday.” Seth Curry on if he’ll watch Steph break the 3-point record: “I think he’s coming to us. I highly doubt he gets 16 tonight so we’ll see him Saturday.”Wouldn’t mind seeing it, though: “Hopefully he makes 14 tonight and we hold him to 2 or 3 on Saturday.” https://t.co/EOXSAk1ppd

Although Steph Curry did not break the record in the game against Portland, he shot six three-pointers and walked away with another win. Curry is now only 10 three-pointers away from the record.

Seth Curry shows support for older brother Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Seth Curry and Steph Curry have had some impressive displays in shooting in the NBA. Sibling rivalry is shown on court and it is often a spectacle for the fans.

NBA TV @NBATV Seth Curry drained a triple over Steph 👀 Seth Curry drained a triple over Steph 👀 https://t.co/kuAFYlwBzv

Curry is on the verge of breaking Ray Allen's three-pointer record and could possibly be doing so in record time. With over 500 games to spare, Curry is on track to surpass Allen's record of 2973 threes in less than 800 games.

Steph Curry has essentially changed the way the game is played as he continues to inspire a new generation of players. Steph Curry's average for each game puts him on track to break the record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Golden State Warriors will visit the Indiana Pacers for that encounter.

While the younger Curry would hope for the best as his older brother closes in on this monumental achievement, he is still a competitor at heart. As the siblings face off in the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday, Seth Curry will also hope to contain his brother's scoring to ensure a win for his team.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the perfect backdrop to break the record in Philadelphia, Steph Curry scoring 10 three-pointers in a game does not seem out of the question.

Edited by Diptanil Roy