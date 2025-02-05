"I think Dallas got the better of the trade": Shaquille O'Neal makes his feelings abundantly clear on sensational Luka Doncic-AD trade

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers had one of the most jaw-dropping trades when they swapped Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis on Saturday. It was a deal that nobody saw coming. Even the players involved in the trade themselves did not anticipate it.

Many prominent figures in the basketball world gave their take on the deal between the Lakers and Mavericks. One of them is Shaquille O'Neal. The Big Diesel expressed his thoughts on the trade during an episode of "NBA on TNT" on Tuesday.

Shaq wasn't sure if the trade was legitimate or not initially. But when it was confirmed, it solidified his belief that nobody in the league is safe from getting traded, even if you're one of the biggest stars. While he's excited to see Luka Doncic play with LeBron James, O'Neal feels that the Dallas Mavericks won the trade.

"(Luka Doncic) felt the same way I felt," O'Neal said. "When (the trade) went down, I actually had to look and make sure it wasn't April Fools Day. ... This is what they call the business of basketball. I remember the day they traded Patrick Ewing and it made me say to myself that nobody is safe. ... There's a lot of speculation of can him and (LeBron James) play with each other? The answer is yes. However, I think Dallas got the better of the trade for the next 2 years anyway."

When will Luka Doncic make Lakers debut?

Luka Doncic is now part of the LA Lakers and will play under the leadership of his former teammate, head coach JJ Redick. Given the magnitude of the trade that took place last weekend, Lakers fans are highly anticipating the debut of Luka "Magic."

Unfortunately, Doncic is dealing with a left calf injury, which he sustained in late December and he isn't scheduled to play against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. However, it seems that fans don't have to wait too long as Doncic plans on making his return to the hardwood next week.

According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears, Luka Doncic is targeting either next Monday or Wednesday to make his Lakers debut. LA will take on the Utah Jazz on both days. Looking at their schedule, the Lakers will have home-court advantage on Monday's game, which would be the perfect time for Doncic to make his appearance in Purple and Gold.

