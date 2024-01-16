"I don't think she even said bye to me" - Grayson Allen cosigns Kevin Durant's take on viral Emma Stone moment with Suns' bench

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen recently made headlines after what fans speculated was an interaction with actress Emma Stone during a game against the LA Lakers. On Tuesday, Allen clarified that Stone wasn't bidding him farewell specifically, agreeing to what his teammate Kevin Durant thought of the incident.

In the latter part of the fourth quarter of the Suns-Lakers game, which Phoenix convincingly won 127-109 on Thursday, Stone passed by the Suns' bench and appeared to gesture directly at Allen. Stone, who was born in Arizona, was wearing a "PHX" hat to support the Suns.

Allen said he watched the clip several times and was sure that was not the case.

"I don't think she even said bye to me or looked at me," Allen said. "It looks like we're looking directly at each other."

Earlier, Durant offered his perspective on the incident, saying that it was simply a matter of a superstar showing support for the Suns.

"She waved at the whole team, to be honest," Durant said. "It didn't seem like she singled out Grayson. She just supports our whole team. It's always good when superstars come out to support us."

Stone is married to Dave McCary, an American comedian, writer and director. The couple co-founded the production company Fruit Tree in 2020, and through it, they have overseen the production of films such as "When You Finish Saving the World" and "Problemista."

Suns looking to snag third-straight win vs. Kings

After losing back-to-back games against the Memphis Grizzlies and the LA Clippers, the Phoenix Suns (21-18) found life and toppled the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers by double digits.

They will attempt to extend their winning streak to three as they clash against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The Kings (23-16) have lost two straight games, the most recent via a Damian Lillard buzzer-beater in overtime.

The Kings won their first two encounters against the Suns this season on Dec. 8 and Dec. 22.

The Suns will be without the injured Bol Bol and Damion Lee. They are expected to roll out a starting lineup consisting of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Allen, Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Meanwhile, the Kings have designated Keegan Murray as questionable due to right hip irritation. Murray doesn't receive clearance before tipoff, Sacramento coach Mike Brown is anticipated to employ a starting lineup featuring De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles and Domantas Sabonis.

The Suns enter eighth in the West, while the Kings are fifth.

