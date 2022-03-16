"I don't think they'll ever be friends again" - Charles Oakley reveals relationship between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is over

Chris Jordan has said that the relationship between former teammates and friends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen seems unsalvageable.

Jordan and Pippen are arguably the greatest duo to have ever played in the NBA, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. However, the relationship between the former teammates has been strained following the release of "The Last Dance" in 2020.

In his memoir "Unguarded", released last year, Pippen revealed that he was never close with Jordan outside the basketball court. He called Jordan 'condescending' and was unhappy for not getting paid for appearing on the documentary. As part of the promotion of his book, Pippen blasted Jordan whenever he could.

"I just want to let people know and set the record straight that I was just as great a player as Michael Jordan. Only one player can take home the MVP and that's that," Pippen said.

In an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, former Chicago Bulls enforcer Charles Oakley discussed the fallout between Jordan and Pippen. Oakley noted that Pippen wouldn't win an argument if he was compared with Jordan, while adding that their relationship is beyond repair.

"I think Scottie can't win the argument that he's better than Michael. He said that a lot of times that he's better than Michael, but he can always have a point of view about what he feel about what happened and how things happened. He had to live with that," Oakley said.

"My thing is, I know it got ugly. You know Scottie wrote his own book to tell his side of the story. I think it's safe. I said the other on TV, I don't think they'll ever be friends again," Oakley added.

Despite all the animosity shown by Pippen towards Jordan, it's always possible for reconciliation.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a strained relationship for a few years before they buried the hatchet. Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas did likewise. Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen also buried their differences recently.

Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain were able to mend their relationship before the latter's untimely death.

Michael Jordan apologized to Scottie Pippen for "The Last Dance"

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

In his memoir "Unguarded," Pippen revealed that Jordan called him after finding out he was unhappy with "The Last Dance." Pippen wrote that he was upset that the 1.8 seconds game against the New York Knicks in 1994 was included in the documentary.

"I asked why he had allowed the 1.8 seconds game to make the final cut. He didn’t say much other than to apologize and acknowledge that if it were him, he, too, would be upset. I didn’t press any further. I knew it would do no good," Pippen wrote.

With everything Scottie Pippen has said about Michael Jordan, it appears that their relationship looks over.

It's a sad story, as the duo were quite dominant on the court. They won six NBA championships, including two three-peats with the Chicago Bulls. They may not be friends anymore, but they are forever etched in the franchise's history.

