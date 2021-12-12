“I think the game has really changed you know, starting with guys like Steph and myself” - Damian Lillard talks about 3-point revolution in the NBA, credits Steph Curry and himself

The whole world was on the lookout as Steph Curry looked to make history in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is now over and Curry is 7 threes away from breaking the record for most threes scored in NBA history. It is currently held by Ray Allen.

Responding to the change in the game and the wild acceptance of long-range shooting, Damian Lillard shared his thoughts. He gave credit to Steph Curry and himself for having changed the game. He said more three-pointers are recorded now than there used to be in the days of Larry Bird and Reggie Miller.

"I think the game has you know..really changed, starting with guys like Steph and myself. Three-pointers of the history of the game that we talk about, the Larry Birds, the Mark Price, the Reggie Millers. If you look at the numbers of three three-pointers attempted per game, two and a half threes attempted per game. And you look at ours, it's not only nine, ten, eleven threes per game, we just shooting from so much deeper. Off the bounce, in transition, just so many different ways we doing it."

It is true that players are becoming tempted and more open to making more shots from beyond the arc. The risk level seems to be quite high as we see players like Steph shoot from even deeper positions.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lose against the Philadelphia 76ers

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors falls down in front of his bench after making a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Chase Center on December 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center. The world watched as it was hoped that Steph Curry would secure at least 10 threes against his brother, Seth Curry, to break the record for most threes in NBA history.

The outing was a letdown as Steph Curry struggled to put up 3 threes out of 14 attempts in the fixture. He had a measly 6 out of 20 field-goal attempts, registering 30% accuracy from the field. It was a difficult outing for the Baby-Faced Assassin as he posted one of his lowest points yet in the season.

StatMuse @statmuse Four of the 10 worst shooting performances by Steph Curry in his career have come this season (min 20 FGA):



4-21 (19.0%) vs Suns in November

5-21 (23.8%) vs Lakers in October

7-28 (25.0%) vs Spurs in December

Four of the 10 worst shooting performances by Steph Curry in his career have come this season (min 20 FGA):

4-21 (19.0%) vs Suns in November
5-21 (23.8%) vs Lakers in October
7-28 (25.0%) vs Spurs in December
6-20 (30.0%) vs 76ers tonight

After 36 minutes of game time, Steph Curry recorded 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. His poor performance was felt across the Warriors' team, as they lost to the 76ers with a 9-point differential.

Joel Embiid and the 76ers seemed unpenetrable as they withstood the Warriors and their various plays. Embiid posted the highest points of the night (26) while completing 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

