"I think there's a gap": Draymond Green places Victor Wembanyama above Chet Holmgren while comparing the two rookies

Victor Wembanyama has turned many of his doubters into believers in his first year in the NBA and has vindicated those who have supported him from Day 1. One of the people who believes he is going to live up to his potential as a generational talent is former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.

While praising Wemby on his podcast, Green inevitably brought up another rookie who is already being viewed as the French phenom's rival, Chet Holmgren. While Green praised both, he still placed Wemby higher than Holmgren.

Here is what Green had to say while comparing the two 7-foot rookies:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"(Victor Wembanyama) is not as weak as people may think he is because he's skinny, although he will need to get stronger," Green said. "He's a gym rat. He does everything the right way, he cares about basketball, he wants to be great.

Green praised Wembanyama's intangibles, his potential and the skills that he already possesses before saying:

"By the way, this is no stray at all. I think Chet Holmgren is a very good player and I know there's been this comparison among those two. Chet Holmgren is going to be a problem but I will tell you, I think there's a gap in between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. I honestly believe that there is a gap."

Draymond Green said that there are levels to greatness, even predicting that the San Antonio Spurs rookie could be a league MVP soon.

Also read: WATCH: Victor Wembanyama flexes unusual dexterity with the ball after introducing NBA to the 'scoop dunk'

A comparison of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren's rookie season

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren's teams couldn't be any more contrasting.

The San Antonio Spurs, are still in their rebuild phase and are the worst team in the West with a 14-52 record.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder (45-20) seem to have accelerated their timeline and are fighting for the top seed in the West, looking like a legitimate threat come playoff time.

Despite their teams being polar opposites in the Western Conference, the battle between the Wemby and Holmgren is a close affair. They are the two frontrunners for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, and it is a tight race.

Wemby is leading in points per game with 20.7 compared to Holmgren's 16.8 When it comes to total points, Wemby is also leading with 1,200 while Holmgren has 1,095.

The Spurs rookie is also ahead in terms of rebounds per game with 10.3 while his rival is averaging 7.8. In terms of totals, Wemby has 598 while Holmgren has 509.

Both youngsters have also been praised for their interior defense, but once again, Victor Wembanyama is doing better statistically, leading the NBA with 3.4 blocks per game and 197 total blocks. Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren is averaging 2.5 rejections and is third in the league in blocks with 161.

These are fantastic numbers for both players in their rookie years, but based on these stats, Victor Wembanyama has a leg up in the ROTY conversation.