"I don't think they're gonna be an easy team to beat, especially going into the Garden" – NBA analyst doesn’t expect Knicks to make playoffs this year, but says they'll surprise a lot of teams in home games

The New York Knicks are one of the most-awaited teams in the NBA this season. Not because fans are expecting the team to make the playoffs, but instead because some fans are expecting them to fail.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has realistic expectations for the team. The addition of Jalen Brunson was considered by Windhorst as the team's turning point this offseason.

Coming off a disappointing season, the Knicks didn't do enough to give themselves some edge over most teams. According to Windhorst, the Eastern Conference is getting more competitive, but the Knicks aren't doing enough to improve their roster. However, ESPN's analyst thinks the team is headed in the right direction.

"I don't think that they're gonna be a sure-fire playoff team. I don't think they're gonna necessarily be in the play-in," Windhorst said.

"This is just a huge upgrade. So, they won 37 games last year. That was an 11th place, and they may not win that many more this year. But winning 41 or 39 games this year might be a real good accomplishment, considering how competitive the Eastern Conference is.

"I think it is a step forward for the Knicks. And I don't think they're gonna be an easy team to beat, especially going into the Garden."

The Knicks' front office has made some significant moves to combat their mistakes over the past few years. The moves that they've made in recent seasons will be reflected in their production this season.

Knicks fans are tired of seeing their team lose constantly. Most importantly, losing to visiting teams isn't what New York fans come to see. Lately, teams have been playing at Madison Square Garden just to have their iconic moment be seen by most fans. If the Knicks want to get back to winning, they'll have to do more than sign Brunson.

The Knicks won't make it to the NBA play-in this season

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

It may seem harsh, but the New York Knicks aren't going to win enough games to reach the play-in tournament this season. The season hasn't started, and people seem to have eliminated the Knicks from being in the playoffs.

However, one positive note that fans could consider is a comparison of how they finished from last season. The team is projected to finish around ninth or 10th in the East.

But to achieve this, the players and coaches should all be on the same page. Julius Randle should step up big time if the Knicks are to participate in the playoffs. Randle went on to decline after one season of being an NBA All-Star.

The Knicks are counting on Randle and Brunson to work well together. Some experts believe that the new duo won't make an impact. Both are left-handed and only focus on the offensive side of the floor. Both are subpar defenders as well.

The Knicks won't win the NBA title this season, but they'll slowly work on their mistakes as a team.

