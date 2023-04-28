"I think he’ll be fine" - Steve Kerr is unconcerned about Steph Curry's workload ahead of critical Game 6

The Golden State Warriors have had to ask for more from Steph Curry to stay alive and win games in their 2023 playoffs first-round series against the Sacramento Kings. The reigning Finals MVP has played 40.0 minutes on average across five games.

He played 42 minutes in the Warriors' 123-116 Game 5 win on the road and 43 minutes in Game 4's 126-125 win at home. However, Golden State hasn't had much success in the non-Curry minutes, so he will likely put in an extra shift in the closeout Game 6 at home on Friday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he isn't concerned about the workload of his superstar, though.

Here's what he said during an appearance on the 95.7 The Game’s ‘Willard & Dibs’:

"I don’t think that’ll be a factor. Steph is in incredible shape. He’s one of the most gifted athletes in the world in terms of his conditioning and how he maintains his health and his body. The guy’s amazing. I think he’ll be fine."

Steph Curry remains one of the fittest athletes in the NBA. Even at 35, the two-time MVP has given his primary defenders a nightmare with the ability to move off the ball and be in constant motion throughout his time on the court.

He has looked in peak shape in five games, so the Golden State Warriors can rely on him to play big minutes and hopefully avoid a Game 7 on the road.

Steph Curry has been decisive for the Warriors in their first-round series against the Kings

The Golden State Warriors entered the playoffs in a tricky situation this season. The defending champions didn't have the same depth as they did during their previous playoff runs over the last nine years.

The Dubs also struggled mightily on the road, finishing with an 11-30 record away from home. For the first time since 2015, they entered their first-round series as the lower seed.

The Warriors started the playoffs in unfamiliar territory, trailing the no. 3 seed Sacramento Kings 0-2 in their first-round matchup. However, Steph Curry honed the responsibility of digging his team out of trouble when they needed him the most.

The Warriors superstar dropped three straight 30-point games to lead the team to a 3-2 lead entering Game 6 at home, entirely changing the momentum of the series. As with any other superstar in the league, Curry stepped up and made the difference for Golden State.

Steph Curry hasn't just produced big numbers for the sake of it but has also delivered in the clutch. It was critical, with most games in this series being close encounters.

