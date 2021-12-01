“I think he’s probably the best midrange player we have in today’s game” - Lonzo Ball with big praise for teammate DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball praised teammate shooting guard DeMar DeRozan for his performance Monday night.

DeRozan scored 28 points, making 12 of 20 shots, with six assists and five rebounds to help Chicago hold off the visiting Charlotte Hornets 113-119 at the United Center. Ball later talked about how impressed he was with DeRozan's shooting during the postgame availability.

When Ball was asked about the quality of his teammate's shooting this season, he heaped praise on DeMar DeRozan, referring to him as the best midrange player in the NBA.

“For sure I think he’s probably the best midrange player that we have in today’s game. He shoots matter how you clip. He is very efficient, and night in night out … he can make 10 shots.”

The Bulls point guard comments weren’t out of sentiment either. DeRozan has been criticized for his midrange shooting – not for a lack of it, but for his struggles from that area. However, the shooting guard has doubled up on his efficiency this season, making his usual impeccable drives into the paint, scoring 78 of his 172 midrange attempts this season. His 45.3 midrange percentage this season is among the best in the league.

DeRozan wasn’t the only Bull to excel Monday night. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls (14-8) with 30 points, while Zach LaVine and Ball contributed 25 and 16 points respectively.

How have DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in the 2021-22 NBA season so far?

After missing the playoffs each of the past five seasons, the Bulls have been revitalized after infusing the team with new stars like DeRozan and Ball in the offseason, and they are out to a strong start, sitting second in the Eastern Conference.

DeRozan leads Chicago in points, 2-points and free throws. He leads the NBA in scoring with 570 points (in 22 appearances). Zach LaVine is second with 557 points and ranks first in field goals.

DeRozan also leads the league in free throws and 2-point field goal attempts. The Bulls have scored 2,400 points, fourth-best in the NBA, behind the Hornets, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.

With its stable of young, athletic players combined with an electric veteran like DeRozan, the Bulls, who haven't won a playoff series since 2015, seem to have put together a strong foundation in their rebuilding process.

