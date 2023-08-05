“I think I’ll end up with 77” - Keyonte George gets his NBA 2K24 right in one go

Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz guessed his NBA 2K24 overall in one go during an interview with Ronnie 2K. The No. 16 pick of this year's draft didn't hesitate to know his place in the league as he was able to give an honest rating of his 2K version for the upcoming game.

George is a bright young prospect who spent one year at Baylor University, where he made a name for himself as one of the most lethal scorers in college.

Despite being a great scorer in college, George knew he isn't going to be a star right away and will have to start somewhere.

NBA 2K's Instagram account posted a video on the social media platform where the young buck was interviewed by Ronnie 2K:

"Circumstances I am up high, I'll take a 72." George said.

"At the end of the year, I think I'll end up a 77."

George knows he's got a lot to learn in the NBA before finding his footing. With the young core of the Utah Jazz, he could be a big-time player for the team soon. Additionally, they have a young coach who's gifted in developing young players.

NBA 2K24 will be released this September 8, 2023, and avid fans will get a chance to use the young, new players of the league.

The Jazz could feature a young backcourt duo of Keyonte George and Collin Sexton

2023 NBA All Star - KIA Skills Challenge

For the upcoming season, the Jazz will arguably feature one of the best young cores in the league. Headlined by standout center, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, and Lauri Markkanen. Furthermore, they added some youth this summer when they drafted Keyonte George a few months ago.

While the team still has veteran players like Kris Dunn and Jordan Clarkson, the new backcourt duo of Sexton and George could bring a new type of energy into the mix. Both are capable scorers and are aware of what to do in certain situations.

With the new dynamic duo in the guard position, the Jazz could be a dark horse contender in the West. Other than the new backcourt duo, they traded for John Collins, who is an experienced forward.

Utah has one of the most interesting squads in the league, which could be a positive sign for the franchise.

