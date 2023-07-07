Watch - Keyonte George throws a half-court lob to Utah Jazz teammate Ochai Agbaji at the Salt Lake City Summer League

Keyonte George and Ochai Agbaji are giving Utah Jazz fans something to be excited about next season. George, the 16th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, and Agbaji are expected to have an impact on the Jazz when the regular season starts.

In one sequence during Utah’s summer league game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the duo showed excellent chemistry with this play:

NBA @NBA Keyonte George lobs it up to Ochai Agbaji for an exclamation on the Salt Lake City Summer League Keyonte George lobs it up to Ochai Agbaji for an exclamation on the Salt Lake City Summer League 🔥 https://t.co/PunDiHm3Bu

The Jazz, according to most analysts, probably got a steal when they drafted George, the former Baylor superstar. Many considered him a lottery talent who is a three-level scorer. He is expected to come off the bench for coach Will Hardy to start his NBA career.

Utah’s coaching staff was reportedly impressed with George’s natural talents. They’re not worried that the incoming rookie struggled with his shot in his one season in college.

Keyonte George averaged 15.3 points, but shot just 37.6%, including 33.8% from behind the arc in nearly seven attempts per game. The Jazz are confident that they can turn him into a much more efficient scorer and a better passer.

Ochai Agbaji, on the other hand, will be playing his sophomore campaign next season. He averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Utah Jazz in his rookie year. Agbaji played 59 games, starting in 22 of them. He is expected to have a bigger role in his second year in the NBA.

Agbaji made his mark with the Jazz on the defensive end. He was often tasked to stop the opposing team’s best player. The former Kansas Jayhawk is versatile enough to guard perimeter players and some bigger forwards.

The Utah Jazz could contend for the play-in tournament

Last season, the Utah Jazz were supposed to be one of the whipping boys in the NBA. Instead, they surprised many with their underrated play despite trading All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Early in the season, the Jazz were the surprise team in the league. They even held the best record in the Western Conference three weeks into the season.

Utah will return some of their key players such as All-Star Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Kelly Olynyk and Collin Sexton.

The Jazz added former Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins to the lineup. Utah’s draft haul was impressive as well. Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh are expected to contribute immediately in their rookie seasons.

Blocks by Jazz players last season:



Walker Kessler: 173

Lauri Markkanen: 38

Kelly Olynyk: 37



John Collins blocks last year: 73 The Utah Jazz are getting a fantastic player to pair with the incredibly promising Kessler down low with the addition of JC.————————————————Blocks by Jazz players last season:Walker Kessler: 173Lauri Markkanen: 38Kelly Olynyk: 37John Collins blocks last year: 73 The Utah Jazz are getting a fantastic player to pair with the incredibly promising Kessler down low with the addition of JC. 🎯————————————————Blocks by Jazz players last season:Walker Kessler: 173Lauri Markkanen: 38Kelly Olynyk: 37John Collins blocks last year: 73 https://t.co/xl5j0d48e3

The Utah Jazz have a stronger roster this season compared to last year’s lineup. They should at least make a push for one of the play-in spots.

