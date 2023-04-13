"I think I’m more than deserving" - Jaylen Brown on his All-NBA chances

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown has a lot riding on whether he is selected to an All-NBA Team this season. If Brown earns his first All-NBA selection, he will be eligible for a five-year supermax contract worth $290 million. According to Brown, he is more than deserving of the recognition.

Brown recently spoke with The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn about what making an All-NBA Team would mean to him. Brown then made his case for why he should be one of the 15 players selected:

“It definitely has a role or an effect on your future,” Brown said.

“I think I’m more than deserving. This is the second-best team in the league. I’ve played nothing but winning basketball, helped lead my team and I’m in the (top) 10 in scoring and I’m efficient."

“I guess you look at the criteria and I think I more than meet it. We’ve dominated for the most part of the season."

Jaylen Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.4 3-pointers per game on 49.1% shooting in 67 games. Meanwhile, the Celtics (57-25) finished with the second-best record in the league.

So most would agree that Brown has a very compelling case to earn an All-NBA Third Team selection.

Jaylen Brown says he has nothing left to prove in the NBA

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown

Later on in his interview, Jaylen Brown spoke about how he is viewed as a player who continually has to prove himself. However, according to Brown, he has nothing left to prove in the NBA as he always does his job consistently and continues to get better:

“I see myself as a guy who is constantly having to prove myself. That’s fine. But in reality, I don’t feel like I have anything to prove to anybody,” Brown said.

“I’m going to come out and do my job each and every night, what’s asked of me on a consistent basis. I’m going to come out and get better every year until the day I die.”

Brown has continually improved his scoring average over his first seven seasons, from 6.6 ppg in his rookie season to 26.6 ppg this season. He also played a key role in the Celtics’ NBA Finals run last year. So outside of winning a title, there isn’t much more the 26-year-old star can do to prove himself.

For Jaylen Brown’s full interview with The Boston Globe, click here.

