“I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen” – Karl-Anthony Towns confidently clears doubt on newly formed Minnesota Timberwolves, believes fans will embrace Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns recently shared his belief in himself and his game. In an interview with CBS, the three-time All-Star said he believes he is one of the best offensive players the game has ever seen. The center also discussed pairing up with new acquisition Rudy Gobert and continuing to produce winning basketball.

"I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen. So putting us together gives us really a whole spectrum of talent to use," Towns said.

KAT also shared the sacrifices he has made for the betterment of his team and to achieve the collective goal.

"I’ve sacrificed at every level. I’ve sacrificed narratives of me. I’ve sacrificed possibly being the No. 1 pick in college when I fully accepted the platoon system. You know, no one else does that," Towns said.

"I sacrificed everything. I’ve sacrificed my life. I’ve sacrificed time with my mother. I’ve sacrificed public opinion of me. All for the betterment of my team, my teammates, their lives, what they’re trying to accomplish."

It remains to be seen how well Towns and Gobert can co-exist for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The likelihood is that Towns will be used as the power forward. His shooting abilities solve the franchise's spacing issues on offense.

Defensively, having Towns and Gobert is massive for the Minnesota Timberwolves as both are seven-footers. The rim protection they will get from these two players should be one of the best in the league.

How good is Karl-Anthony Towns?

Minnesota Timberwolves v Cleveland Cavaliers

Karl-Anthony Towns is considered one of the game's best centers. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar is a complete offensive player and solid on defense.

Last season, Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds on nearly 53% shooting from the field, 41% from the perimeter, and over 82% from the line. These are strong shooting splits for a seven-footer. Opposing defenses struggle to defend players like KAT.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Karl-Anthony Towns is the first center with a 60-point game since Shaquille O'Neal did it on his 28th birthday in 2000 (March 6, 2000). Karl-Anthony Towns is the first center with a 60-point game since Shaquille O'Neal did it on his 28th birthday in 2000 (March 6, 2000). https://t.co/Ybiu69w9G1

However, the only criticism of Towns' game seems to be his attitude and hunger to put up big numbers on a nightly basis. There were several games last season when the three-time All-Star was too passive on the offensive end of the floor.

If Karl-Anthony Towns can have the attitude of being the best player on the court each night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will improve.

