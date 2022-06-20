"'I don't think I made a bad decision, I just think I made a decision that didn't make it as easy'" - Kenny Smith speculates on Kevin Durant's mindset after Warriors' 4th title in 8 years

Kenny Smith believes the Golden State Warriors' fourth title in eight years should motivate Kevin Durant rather than upset him.

It would not have been easy for Durant to watch his former team win the title as it amplified all the noise that suggested they didn't need him to begin with. The Warriors reached the top of the mountain once again after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Golden State were down 2-1 but then won three straight games, including two at TD Garden in Boston, to wrap up another title. Steph Curry was awarded the Finals MVP after a dominant series and it showed the basketball world that they could win once again without Kevin Durant.

Many believe Durant made the wrong decision by leaving a winning organization in Golden State and one of the best point guards of all time in Curry. TNT analyst and two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith, however, believes KD should draw motivation from the Warriors' latest title success.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd interviewed Smith on his show "The Herd" and asked him if Durant should be upset watching the Warriors win. Smith responded:

"I don't know if there's sadness for KD ... For me, I would be more engaged to win it. I would be like 'Okay, the guys that I left, won. I'm gonna show the world and show myself more importantly that I could do it as well because I don't think I made a bad decision, I just think I made a decision that didn't make it as easy.' That's how I would think."

Regardless of whether Kevin Durant takes this as an insult or motivation, the world may view him differently now. He left the Warriors to win on his own and has won just one playoff series since. On the other hand, the Warriors just won the NBA title and their playoff record without him speaks for itself.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe KD was a trust fund baby with the Warriors KD was a trust fund baby with the Warriors https://t.co/vY7fEqtkbY

Nick Wright believes this postseason was the worst-case scenario for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs

Kevin Durant didn't just watch his old team win the title. They won the finals against the team that swept him and the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Moreover, the argument that his lack of a good supporting cast was the reason for the loss is false. The Boston Celtics were rightfully dubbed the league's best defense with a 106.9 defensive rating and completely nullified Durant. He shot 38% overall and 33% from 3-point range, and the Nets struggled as a result.

Steph Curry notably averaged over 30 points a game while shooting 48%, including 43% from downtown, against the same league-best defense.

Hence, Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright believes this postseason was the worst-case scenario for Kevin Durant. He mentioned it on his podcast, "What's Wright?", saying:

"Okay let's draw out worst case-best case for the superstars of the league. I think the worst case scenario for Kevin Durant would have been, 'I get swept in round 1 and don't play well. And the Warriors win the championship.' And that is exactly what happened."

Wright added:

"I guess some would argue would it have been worse if they got to the Finals and lost to the Warriors? Not to me, cause you would have gotten to the Finals. Like that would have been really noteworthy."

Wright makes a solid point. Brooklyn losing in the Finals to Golden State would have poetic justice for Bay Area and Curry fans. But winning the East would still have been an incredible accomplishment for Durant and the Nets. A first-round exit in a sweep is certainly worse than losing in the NBA Finals.

Fans of the Brooklyn Nets and KD will hope they are motivated to bounce back next season or Durant's legacy could take a hit once again.

LIVE POLL Q. Who is ranked higher all-time? Steph Curry Kevin Durant 2 votes so far