"I don't think I was ready" - Carmelo Anthony on why he and LeBron James didn't team up earlier despite conversations

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were friends even before they came into the NBA and were drafted No.1 and No.3 respectively in the 2003 NBA Draft. The duo competed against each other for several years before finally deciding to play together for the LA Lakers for the 2021-22 season.

Melo and LeBron starred for their teams in their rookie season and instantly became superstars in the league. Fans loved seeing them play and hoped they would team up soon. However, the star duo never played together during their prime years.

It took 18 seasons for them to join forces and Carmelo Anthony believes there are many reasons for the delay. In an interview with Brian Windhorst from ESPN, Carmelo Anthony said:

"No matter if I was in Denver playing, New York, no matter where I was at and wherever he was at, that connection was always there. The conversations always happened. There were talks before. Honestly, I don't think he was ready and I don't think I was ready at the times that it could've happened."

How effective can Carmelo Anthony be for the LA Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Carmelo Anthony at the LA Lakers Media Day

Carmelo Anthony started his career with the Denver Nuggets. He moved to the New York Knicks in search of a ring but came up short. Melo had some of his best years in New York, yet a maiden NBA title remained elusive. Him pairing up with LeBron James in Year 19, is an indication that Carmelo Anthony is locked in to win the title that is missing from an otherwise impressive resume.

Both of these veterans have an abundance of experience and will be the vocal leaders in the locker room. Having a star-studded team is not always easy and does not necessarily guarantee a championship. However, with the LA Lakers, the story is different.

The Purple and Gold have big name players like Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony who are hungry to win their first NBA championship. If everything goes well for the LA Lakers and they stay healthy until the end of the season, there is no doubt that this roster is among the favorites for this year's title.

