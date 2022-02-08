"I don't think I have a setback" - LeBron James gives update on his physical condition after logging heavy minutes in win against New York Knicks

LeBron James notched up his fourth triple-double of the season in the LA Lakers' overtime victory (122-115) against the New York Knicks on Saturday. He played close to forty minutes (39:55), tallying 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in his return to the Lakers squad after a five-game absence.

With the LA Lakers scheduled to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, much of the media focus has been on James' recovery and how he feels heading into the contest.

In response to the queries, the 37-year-old said he felt fine. He commented:

"Obviously, yesterday was like round-the-clock treatment and as much as rest as I can get. Today will be the same thing. I feel pretty good today, looking forward to seeing how I feel tomorrow and we'll go from there. I don't think I have a setback. I just want to try to continue to keep the treatment and the rehab and the things I have been doing over the last couple of weeks to get me back on the floor, I'm going to continue that over the next twenty-four hours."

"Be responsible with the minutes and the load that he is carrying" - LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on managing LeBron James' playing time

Frank Vogel, the head coach of the LA Lakers, was also asked about the management of LeBron James' playing time, given his recent return from injury.

The 48-year-old replied:

"Be responsible with the minutes and the load that he is carrying within those minutes. That's the best way to put it. Not just try to overdo it."

When asked how James felt about his playing time, whether he wanted to play more minutes or if he was willing to listen, Vogel said:

"He's willing to listen. He understands the big picture, the marathon and what at least you plan out, going into the game and then obviously, sometimes the game requires an adjustment to that."

LeBron James has missed 17 games for the LA Lakers this season. Besides the five games that he missed because of swelling in his left knee, James sat out two contests in October 2021 because of soreness in his right ankle. He then missed eight consecutive games between November 4 and 17 due to an abdominal strain.

Additionally, the veteran forward has served a one-game suspension and missed one contest for the Lakers after reporting a false positive COVID-19 test.

LeBron James is averaging 36.7 mpg, the most by any LA Lakers player, in his 19th NBA season.

