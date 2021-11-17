"I've always thought Lonzo was a better player.” - Shannon Sharpe believes Lonzo Ball is superior to younger brother Lamelo Ball

It's been an impressive start to the NBA season for the Chicago Bulls and point guard Lonzo Ball. Entering Tuesday's games, the Bulls stand in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-4 record.

After spending his first four seasons split evenly between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo signed with the Bulls in the offseason in search of a breakout and a long-term home in the NBA. So far, he's been a great fit, thriving with his new team.

Lonzo and his brother, LaMelo of the Charlotte Hornets, have been in the spotlight since becoming top draft picks. LaMelo was the third pick in 2020 and blossomed immediately, getting named Rookie of the Year despite missing more than a month with a wrist injury. Lonzo was the second pick of the 2017 draft and, of course, is already on his third team in his first five years.

Speaking Tuesday on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," television personality Shannon Sharpe talked about why he believes Lonzo is currently better than his brother.

"I think he is, and I've always thought Lonzo was a better player. I think LaMelo has a higher ceiling.”

Sharpe went into more depth about how Lonzo dealt with lofty expectations after being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo grew up in Southern California and played college basketball at UCLA. Sharpe believes Lonzo is finally in the perfect situation for the point guard to showcase his skills.

"I just thought that coming to L.A., being from L.A. ... and having the pressure of (former Lakers legend) Magic Johnson saying that his number is going to hang from the rafters ... I just thought that was a lot. Now, he's in an ideal situation, and he gets to do what he does."

Although Lonzo struggled with consistency throughout the early years of his career, he has made strides forward each and every year. After leaving the Pelicans, Lonzo had the potential to break out in a new setting. So far, that looks to be the case, as Lonzo has put up impressive numbers for the surprising Bulls, who topped his old team, the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-103, on the road Monday night.

Is Lonzo better than LaMelo?

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, left, and his brother, LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets

The hot take by Sharpe is going to draw attention from fans.

Both players have become two of the more talented playmaking guards in the league, but both have also become so different with their specialities on the floor. Lonzo is better known for his relentless ability as one of the league's top defensive guards, while LaMelo has quickly turned into a dynamic offensive weapon.

Time will tell which of the Ball brothers goes on to become a more successful player. If there's one thing for certain, the brothers have emerged as two of the NBA's brightest young guards.

Lonzo is currently averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from 3-point range. LaMelo is averaging 19.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game for Charlotte.

The younger brother might have the better stats, but Lonzo's team has continued to be one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record. The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, are 8-7 and have been a streaky team: starting 5-2, then enduring a five-game losing skid before riding a current three-game winnnig streak.

