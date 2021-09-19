"I think John Wall with Embiid is better than Ben Simmons with Embiid" - Kendrick Perkins' bold take on the 76ers' point guard situation

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has come out and claimed that veteran point guard John Wall will be a better fit than Ben Simmons with the Philadelphia 76ers. The former Boston Celtics center made an appearance on the SiriusXM NBA Radio show, and here's the exact quote from Perkins:

“We are going to see glimpses of the old John Wall in Philly. I think John Wall in Philly with Joel Embiid is better than Ben Simmons in Philly with Joel Embiid. John Wall is not going to be afraid of going to the free-throw line."

Kendrick Perkins has certainly taken a sleight at Simmons here, whose poor shooting in the 2021 NBA playoffs was a major reason why the Philadelphia 76ers ended up crashing out of the postseason. He shot a dismal 34% from the charity stripe, allowing the teams to get away with fouls on him.

Ben Simmons is expected to leave the Philadelphia 76ers before the commencement of the 2021-22 NBA season

Ben Simmons has been the center of considerable media attention this summer, as multiple reports have suggested that the point forward has expressed the desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. Simmons had a horrendous 2020-21 season, capped off by a disastrous playoff run. The Australian international drew considerable flak for his performances and it looks like he wants to make a fresh start elsewhere.

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings are two teams that have actively been brought up in trade discussions for Ben Simmons, but there hasn't been a significant breakthrough. The Philadelphia 76ers want Damian Lillard in exchange for Ben Simmons' services, but the Blazers are likely to keep hold of the point guard.

CJ McCollum is another name that has been floated around in a potential trade, but talks have not progressed past the initial stages. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are not willing to part ways with De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, making it tough for Daryl Morey and co. to negotiate a move. It was also suggested that the Kings would like to retain Harrison Barnes as well, making the deal completely untenable.

As things stand, Ben Simmons is likely to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, but it will certainly be difficult to find a destination for the defensive maverick before the start of the new NBA campaign.

