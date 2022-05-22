“I think he kind of knew that I was gonna foul him, that’s why he passed it up” - Trae Young on Ben Simmons passing over a layup in Game 7 of the ECF, says he hates the Simmons slander

One factor that led Philadelphia 76ers fans to lose faith in Ben Simmons was his action (or lack thereof) in the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers lost the series to the Hawks after forcing a Game 7 with a slender margin in Game 6.

The 76ers were two points down late in the fourth quarter, and Simmons passed up a chance to seal the margin with a dunk/layup. He got past Danilo Gallinari and was open for a layup or a dunk with Trae Young making a run toward his direction. Simmons panicked and made a pass to Matisse Thybulle, who was double teamed.

Social media went agog, and the Simmons-troll began. That one moment became the genesis of Simmons' issues with the 76ers as its fans began to boo the team. He received so much backlash that the 25-year old never played another game for the 76ers and was keen on forcing a trade the following season.

On the Old Man & The Three podcast, JJ Redick hosted Trae Young for an exclusive interview and questioned him about the conference semifinals. He inquired about what the Hawks guard would have done if Ben Simmons had gone for a layup, rather than pass the ball.

Young responded that he would have fouled him and sent him to the free throw line. He also stated that the former 76ers guard sort of knew he was going to be fouled and decided to give the ball up instead.

"If he would have turned and faced the basket and kept it high, there's no reason to foul him and get an and one," Young said. "But I think he spawned and took a low dribble, I would have fouled him and not let him get the shot off. Hit his arm and send him to the free throw line. I think he kind of knew that I was going to come over and foul him. That's why he passed it up."

Young also spoke about Simmons' slander and frowned against it. He acknowledged that one moment could turn the fans against you if it truly comes down to it.

Will Ben Simmons finally take to the court in the coming season?

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 2021-22 NBA season went by without a single appearance made by Ben Simmons. Having gotten the trade he had so wanted, the three-time All-Star still did not suit up as reports said he was being conditioned.

Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is still ramping up because of "conditioning." Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is still ramping up because of "conditioning."

The Brooklyn Nets were positive they had a great deal with Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond coming their way from the 76ers, in exchange for the mildly controversial James Harden. Steve Nash was confident the 2018 Rookie of the Year would feature in the season, and he kept reassuring the public that Simmons would feature for the Nets in the regular season on multiple occasions.

A back injury would later spring up to deny the 2016 first-round draft pick a chance to represent the Nets on the court. He has, however, had back surgery and is currently in recovery. He is expected to be in training camp with the Nets and feature in the 2022-23 NBA season, with all things being equal.

