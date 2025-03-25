Carlos Boozer was a well-respected NBA player during his time in the league, and the former Chicago Bull has transitioned into a successful second career as a sports media personality. However, fans reacted strongly when Boozer backed Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison's reasoning for trading franchise centerpiece Luka Doncic.

Boozer made an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about the blockbuster trade that saw Doncic and Anthony Davis being swapped for one another and if it is too early to say that the LA Lakers "won" the trade.

Boozer took an interesting stance, backing Nico Harrison and saying the roster he has constructed can be dangerous when healthy.

“They have great pieces on that team. Nico did a good job of putting a really good team together for now," Boozer said about the Mavericks' roster. "So, for next year, they are going to be a contender if they’re healthy.”

NBA fans on X reacted to Carlos Boozer's statement and were divided, some saying that they agreed with the former NBA player's take and others claiming he doesn't know what he is talking about. Dallas Mavericks fans are still recovering from the shock of the Luka Doncic trade, and Nico Harrison has been the subject of a lot of criticism because of his decision and subsequent explanation for it.

Fans took shots at Boozer and Harrison, with one saying that the only reason Boozer would say something like that was because Harrison was paying him.

"Carlos Boozer is either on Nico payroll or just extremely retarded," one fan wrote.

"So this dude, much like his name implies, has been hitting the sauce it seems," commented one fan. "Also you can’t possibly say healthy and Anthony Davis in the same sentence with a straight face."

"He’s off the Booze," said another.

Other fans took to Boozer's defense, saying he has a point.

"I think they will be a contender when kyrie comes back next season," said one fan. "Which I’m assuming should be around allstar game?"

"I mean you still don’t trade Luka but I do agree he made some really good moves… but again STILL TRADED Luka," another fan pointed out.

"Absolutely! It's great to see Carlos Boozer recognizing the talent on the Mavericks' roster," said another fan, supporting the analyst.

How quickly can the Dallas Mavericks prove Carlos Boozer right?

Carlos Boozer claimed that with their current roster, the Dallas Mavericks have a good chance at contending next season. After making the trade for Anthony Davis, the team was ravaged by injuries, losing Davis, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively and others for long periods. Davis made his return to the court on Monday night, but the best the Mavericks can do is a play-in spot.

Irving is expected to be out until next season's All-Star break, but rumors are circling about what the Mavericks can do this summer to improve their roster as they wait for him to return. One of the names that has been attached to the team is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. Both he and the Suns have reportedly agreed to seek a trade this summer, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Durant, who played with Irving in Brooklyn, would complete a veteran star trio in Dallas with Klay Thompson serving as a premier complimentary piece. Trading for the 6-foot-11 forward would be costly for the Mavericks, but Nico Harrison has shown that he is willing to sacrifice the future to build the best contender he can in the present.

