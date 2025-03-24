"Nico Harrison is genuinely an evil GM" - NBA fans abuzz as Anthony Davis makes injury comeback with Mavericks' playoffs in jeopardy

Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis is back in the lineup for the team's Monday game against the Brooklyn Nets. Davis has been out since Feb. due to an adductor strain. He's only played one game for the Dallas team since he was traded for Luka Doncic ahead of the deadline of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Ad

When AD arrived in the Texas-based team, he was dealing with an abdomen injury. Because of this, Davis has only played one game with the team. On Feb. 8, the big man played in his debut game for the Mavericks and had 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks against the Houston Rockets.

Before the season ends, the 10-time All-Star was sure to recuperate from his latest injury and play for his new team. About Monday, Marc Stein of "The Stein Line," reported Davis' availability via X (previously Twitter).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans speculated about Davis' return to the lineup while the team's postseason prospects remained uncertain. The Dallas Mavericks are 11th in the Western Conference with a 34-37 record. This could indicate that the team's chances of making the playoffs are limited. Despite this, the team is still open to having AD play the remaining games.

"Nico harrison is genuinely an evil GM," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Anthony Davis is making a selfish decision by returning to play in a lost season when the team should be tanking," another fan said.

"He’s gonna ruin his body for no reason," one fan commented.

Other fans were excited about AD's news.

"This is what you need from a franchise guy. Love this by Ad," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Big AD fan! Go kill it big fella but stay healthy this time 😂" another fan said.

"AD dropping 20 point DOUBLE DOUBLE TONIGHT," one fan predicted.

Also read: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update on Mavs superstar's return (Mar. 24)

Anthony Davis was eager to make a comeback before the season ended

A week ago, Anthony Davis took the time to practice with the team's G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. This was because he was eager to return to the roster, according to Stein. The NBA insider wanted the big man to play with the team again before the campaign ended.

Ad

"Anthony Davis is practicing with the Legends today and is very eager to return from his adductor strain before season’s end," Stein reported.

According to Tankathon, the Dallas Mavericks have 11 games left and the 20th most challenging remaining schedule. They are now locked in the Western Conference standings with the Phoenix Suns, who face the most difficult remaining schedule.

Also read: Anthony Davis injury update: Insider breaks massive news on 5x All-NBA star’s return

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.