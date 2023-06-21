"I think lose a sense of reality"- JJ Reddick seemingly takes a shot at Ja Morant while talking to Victor Wembanyama

JJ Redick seemingly took a shot at Ja Morant while interviewing the consensus No. 1 pick from the 2023 NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama, on his podcast. Redick touched upon the pressure of being a young player with great expectations. The former player-turned-analyst was surprised that the hype had not affected Wembanyama.

Redick mentioned that it's rare for a young player to lose that sense of reality easily. Here's what he said:

"We have seen this happen to a number of young athletes, who lose, I think, a sense of reality, and they lose that grounding principle of their life."

It's never simple to deal with fame and hype for young athletes who impact the game. It's common for them to have slip-ups outside of the sport and indulge in unwanted controversies. Ja Morant, 23, found himself in that mix over the last year.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar turned into an MVP-caliber and a bonafide All-Star on the court, while his actions off the court made it seem like he's thrown it all away. He's made the headlines for all the wrong reasons when it comes to his private life.

Morant has been suspended twice for flashing guns on Instagram Live in the span of three months. As per multiple reports, he has threatened mall security and a teenager. Morant has cited mental health for his behavior off the court, while some believe he has lost himself after all the positive attention he's received these past 12 months.

JJ Redick was surprised to hear Victor Wembanyama's mature perspective as a young athlete

Victor Wembanyama is bound to hit superstardom. He enters the 2023 NBA draft as the most hyped prospect since LeBron James 20 years ago. Some believe that Wembanyama surpassed the attention LeBron got when he entered the league as a top prospect.

Wembanyama, referred to as a 7'4" Kevin Durant and a bigger Kristaps Porzingis, seems like a player straight out of a video game. He is equally good on both ends of the court. Offensively, Wembanyama has guard-like skills with the ball in his hands and an excellent jumper that allows him to be a versatile scorer.

Meanwhile, defensively he's one of the most elite shot blockers in the game because of his length and size. Many reckon he could lead the San Antonio Spurs into another dynasty era as the centerpiece. All eyes were on the French prospect for the better part of the last year.

However, Victor Wembanyama hasn't let the outside noise dictate his mentality. Here's what the 19-year-old told JJ Redick about his perspective on maintaining his composure as a prominent young athlete:

"No pressure... It's not like a reward when they say that."

Victor Wembanyama continued:

"I know what I want, I'm driven. From the inside of my heart and like, nothing can put me out of my path... Some players are really talented, but their mind isn't as good as their body is."

The NBA streamed Wembanyama's games online, televised his live reaction during the draft lottery night as he watched the event in France, and the media never stopped talking about him. Wembaynama also directed the future of some of the teams that went into a sudden rebuild.

Franchises aggressively tanked, hoping to land Wemby with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. Now Victor Wembanyama also has to carry the pressure of leading a franchise like the Spurs back to the top of the NBA.

However, considering how he's performed, the way he handles the media and listening to him speak about his mentality, there's no doubt he could overcome the outside noise and perform to his potential.

